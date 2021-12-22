Mohammed Siraj Responds To Tendulkar's Huge Praise; 'Will Always Do Best For My Country'

With just a few days remaining for the India vs South Africa series to begin, all eyes have been on how the two teams are training for the blockbuster clash. The Virat Kohli-led side have it all to do against the Proteas as India have never won a Test series in South Africa.

As India continue their intense preparations, legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar heaped high praise on Mohammed Siraj for his exceptional efforts on the field and his positive mindset. On receiving the compliments, the Indian pacer responded to the 48-year old, stating that remarks coming from a person like him made it all the more special.

Mohammed Siraj responds to Sachin Tendulkar's praises

On receiving the compliments from Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Siraj took to his Twitter handle to thank the legendary batter. The 27-year old explained how it meant more to him since the remarks came from one of India's finest batters. Siraj ended his thanks by stating that he will always try his best to do well for the team.

Thank you @sachin_rt sir for this . It is a huge motivation for me coming from you .. I will always do my best for my country .stay well sir https://t.co/3qJrCBkwxm — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) December 22, 2021

Speaking of Siraj during his conversation with Boria Majumdar on the Backstage with Boria show, Tendulkar said, "There is spring in his legs, and that is what I like to see. His run-up is full of energy, and he is one of those bowlers when you look at him, you can't figure out whether it's the first over of the day or the last over."

The legendary batter then also added, "He is coming at you all the time, and that is what I like. He is a proper fast bowler. He is so positive. He is a fast learner. When he made his debut last year in Australia, it never appeared that he is playing his first match. I felt this guy has been around for a while because of the maturity he showed. He built up his spells beautifully, and from there on, he hasn't looked back. Every time I see him, there is something new that he has introduced."

How to watch India vs South Africa live in India?

Indian fans can enjoy the live telecast of the Test series by tuning in to the Star Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights for India's tour of South Africa 2021/22. As for the IND vs SA live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live updates of all the matches can be checked on the social media handles of the two teams and the ICC.