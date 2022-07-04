Mohammed Siraj Reveals Key Difference Between India & NZ Bowlers; 'That's Our Plus Point'

Mohammed Siraj on Sunday highlighted the key difference between India and New Zealand bowlers, who recently faced off England and fell prey to their "Bazball" style of play in Test cricket. The primary difference, according to Siraj, is that every Indian bowler bowls at a pace of 140 kph or faster, which New Zealand lacked during their three-match series against England. Siraj made this statement to reporters following the conclusion of the play on Day 3.

Siraj added that because India had competed against England in a Test series recently, Indian bowlers were well aware of the strengths and weaknesses of English players. He claimed that their success was the result of them simply sticking to their plans and continuing to bowl in the right areas.

"When someone like Jonny Bairstow is in form, as bowlers we must maintain patience. He has consistently played attacking batting since the New Zealand series, which has really boosted his confidence. He was trying to attack, so our strategy was to keep our attention on the basics. It was a matter of just one ball, whether it was an inswinger or a seaming delivery," Siraj said after the end of play on Day 3.

"During our warm-up game against Leicestershire, we were watching New Zealand play against England. We saw that England players continued to attack and realised that every bowler in our lineup bowls at 140-plus while New Zealand didn't have that. So we backed our skills. Since we had recently played in England, we were aware of their weaknesses. We succeeded because we had a lot of confidence and kept to our plans," he added.

Siraj takes a four-wicket-haul

Siraj took a four-wicket haul in the second innings of the game as he along with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Shardul Thakur bowled superbly to help India bowl England out for a low total of 284 runs. Siraj picked the key wicket of Jonny Bairstow, who scored a century in the match. He also picked up Joe Root's wicket on Day 2 of the game. India entered the third innings with a massive lead of 132 runs.

After a shaky start from the top order, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant helped steady India's ship in the third innings. After the early dismissals of Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, and Virat Kohli, Pujara and Pant forged a crucial partnership to take India from 75-3 to 125 at stumps on Day 3. The duo will resume their batting at overnight scores of 50 and 30 runs, respectively.

Image: Instagram/@IndianCricketTeam