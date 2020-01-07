Mohammed Siraj Sends The Stumps For A Walk In Ranji Trophy Match

Hyderabad fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was on fire in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2019. He took seven wickets against Kerala. In Kerala’s second innings, opener Ponnam Rahul was castled by Siraj’s sharp inswinger which sent two of his stumps flying. Rahul got out for a seven-ball duck and recorded an embarrassing ‘king pair’ in the match.

Mohammed Siraj castles Ponnam Rahul in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2019

Mohammed Siraj took four wickets in the first innings while adding three wickets in the second innings. Hyderabad won the match by six wickets and chased down the target of 155 with ease. Siraj’s performance against Kerala was his best in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2019. He took his tally to 17 wickets from four matches so far.

Mohammed Siraj has had a disappointing international career so far

Mohammed Siraj, on the other hand, has struggled in international cricket. Siraj has played three T20Is and just one ODI. In three T20Is, he has taken three wickets but bowled with an insipid economy rate of 12.33. He is yet to take a wicket in the ODI format. His last international appearance was against Australia in January 2019.

RCB retain Mohammed Siraj for IPL 2020

Mohammed Siraj has been retained by Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. He has taken 28 wickets from 26 games in IPL across three seasons since he made his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2017. RCB would hope that Mohammed Siraj can replicate some of his good form with the white ball in IPL 2020. The franchise will look to end their 12-year wait for the coveted trophy.

