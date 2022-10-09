India and South Africa are currently locking horns against each other in the second ODI of their three-match series in Ranchi. Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers in the first innings of the game as he picked three wickets for 38 runs in his quota of four overs. However, Siraj had a brain fade moment in the game when he conceded four runs in overthrow while trying to run out David Miller at the non-striker's end.

WATCH: Siraj's brain-fade moment in IND vs SA match

The incident occurred in the 48th over of the South Africa innings. Proteas skipper Keshav Maharaj got beaten by Siraj's delivery that went straight into the gloves of wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. The Indian keeper tossed the ball to Siraj, who then threw it at stumps towards the non-striker's end in what appeared to be an attempt to run out Miller. The ball, however, missed the stumps and went for four runs in byes. Siraj was seen arguing with the umpire after the bizarre incident.

India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI

As far as the second ODI in Ranchi is concerned, South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first at JSCA International Stadium Complex. The Proteas scored 278/7 in 50 overs on the back of some brilliant batting performances from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram, who scored 74 and 79 runs, respectively. Henrich Klaasen and David Miller also contributed as they hit 30 and 35 runs. While Siraj picked a three-wicket haul for India, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, and Shardul Thakur picked one wicket each.

India are currently attempting to chase down the target having scored 209/3 in 34.3 overs at the time of publishing this story. Ishan Kishan is the latest batter to go after being dismissed by Bjorn Fortuin for 93 off 84 balls. He missed his first international century for India. Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson are currently batting for India. Iyer is unbeaten at 71 off 78 balls.

Image: AP