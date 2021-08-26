Mohammed Siraj Targeted By England Fans, Rishabh Pant Reveals What They Did To Him

Mohammed Siraj is having a great England vs India Test series with the ball having picked up 11 wickets across three innings so far. However, the Day 1 of the Headingley Test saw him failing to pick up a single wicket after India were bundled out for 78 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli after winning the toss chose to bat first. While the batting failed miserably, the bowlers also failed to produce wickets due to which England are in complete control of the 3rd Test. Apart from India's batting failure, the match also witnessed fans trying to get under the skin of Siraj by teasing him as the match headed towards the close of play.

Rishabh Pant reveals major incident during Headingley Test

On Day 1 of the 3rd Test, Mohammed Siraj was teased by a section of the English crowd who seemed to have asked him the score. The Hyderabad bowler responded brilliantly, showing one finger to tell the English fans that India is leading the series 1-0 and England is behind in the five-match series. Following the end of the day's play, team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant revealed that a ball was thrown at Siraj from the crowd section in the press conference. ESPNCricinfo has reported that It is not clear what kind of ball it was or if it was deliberately aimed to hit Siraj but the team has not made any official complaint.

During the press conference, Pant was asked why Kohli looked upset at what the crowd was said to which he replied, "I think, somebody threw a ball inside, at Siraj, so he [Kohli] was upset. You can say whatever you want to chant, but don't throw things at the fielders and all those things. It is not good for cricket, I guess."

This is not the first time in the current series that an Indian player has been targeted by English fans. Opener KL Rahul was also being targetted by England fans during Lord's Test. The Day 3 of the Lord's Test saw English fans from the stands threw a wine cork at Team India's opener, who was fielding at the boundary line. This gesture of the English fans fumed Team India's skipper Virat Kohli who was fielding in the slips. Then, angry Virat Kohli gestured KL Rahul to throw it back to the stands. Reportedly, Team India complained to the umpires after the wine cork incident. Notably, during India vs England first Test, a few English fans reportedly hurled racial abuse at Indian spectators and players.

England vs India Day 1 recap

After winning the toss skipper Virat Kohli opted to bat first. India got off to the worst possible start with KL Rahul dismissed by James Anderson for a duck. CHteshwar Pujara once again failed with the bat getting gout for just 1 run. Skipper Virat Kohli once again became Anderson's bunny after edging the ball to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. Following an inspiring spell from Anderson, other England pacers also got into their act quickly as they kept chipping with wickets.

Ollie Robinson along with Sam Curran picked up 2 wickets apiece, while Craig Overton picked up three wickets to bundle India for just 78 runs. England openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed ensured that no further wickets fell in the day helping the team reach 120 for no loss on Day 1. Burns who struggled for runs remained unbeaten on 52 runs in the first two matches, while Hameed finished the day unbeaten on 60 runs.