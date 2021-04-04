Mohammed Siraj Thanks Anand Mahindra For Gifting Thar SUV, Says 'words Fail Me'

Team India's pace sensation Mohammed Siraj has expressed gratitude to automobile giant Anand Mahindra after having received his brand new Mahindra Thar SUV recently.

Back in January, the business tycoon had announced that he will be gifting the all-new Thar SUV to pacers T Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini as well as opening batsman Shubman Gill and all-rounder Washington Sundar for their heroics in the Test series in Australia. India won the series Down Under 2-1 in the absence of senior players like Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah.

The historic series win impressed Mahindra tremendously that he decided to pay for the gift out of his own pocket rather than the company's expenses.

'Words fail me at this moment'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 26-year-old had posted an image of his mother and brother who were at the Mahindra showroom to get the brand new SUV and then thanked the industrialist by mentioning that words fail him at this moment and there is nothing he can say or do that will adequately express how he feels about the beautiful gift. The Hyderabadi speedster concluded by saying a 'big fat thank you'.

Words fail me at this moment. There is nothing I can say or do that will adequately express how I feel about your beautiful gift @Mahindra_Thar . For now, I’ll just say a big fat thank you @anandmahindra sir ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ»#AnandMahindra #thankyou â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/hEjYIC8KVj — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) April 4, 2021

Mohammed Siraj could not make it personally as he is currently in Chennai training with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a bio-secure environment for the upcoming IPL 2021.

Mohammed Siraj's impactful fifer in all-important Gabba Test

On Day 4 of the series-deciding fourth, and, final Test match in Gabba, Mohammed Siraj finished with figures of 5/73 from his 19.5 overs. He accounted for Australia's frontline batsmen (both top and middle-order) that included the key wickets of Marus Labuschagne & Steve Smith before dismissing Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, and Test skipper Tim Paine respectively as the hosts were bundled out for 294 to set India a target of 328 runs to win the contest and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which they eventually did.

Siraj also had to battle a lot of personal demons en route to success. He had lost his father in November last year but didn't travel back to India for the last rites due to bio-bubble restrictions with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic and in the second week of January, the quickie was subjected to racial slur on day two and three of the third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and a formal complaint was filed by the Indian team.

