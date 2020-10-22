Mohammed Siraj's Historic Bowling Vs Kolkata Draws Funny Dinda Academy Memes On Twitter

Bangalore speedster Mohammed Siraj has been subjected to some serious trolling since he has risen to prominence in the IPL. The Hyderabad-based cricketer is known to leak runs at a lofty rate which is why he is constantly targeted by trollers. Netizens often keep on trolling bowlers who concede a lot of runs by calling them a student of the 'Ashok Dinda Academy'.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: All records broken in Bangalore's win over Kolkata ft. Siraj and Kohli

Netizens get creative with Dinda academy memes after Mohammed Siraj's spell vs Kolkata

Over the years, former Bengal pacer Ashok Dinda has been trolled mercilessly on social media for leaking runs. In fact, even after Ashok Dinda's retirement, whenever a bowler is hammered by a batsman, he is said to be a part of the Ashok Dinda Academy. Mohammed Siraj has continuously been on the receiving end of these trolls. However, on Wednesday, Mohammed Siraj's incredible performance against Kolkata shut trollers down as he picked up three wickets at the top to decimate their top-order.

The Mohammed Siraj spell vs Kolkata was arguably the best display of new-ball bowling this season. The Bangalore pacer also made history by becoming the first bowler in the history of the league to bowl two maiden overs in a match. Siraj finished his terrific spell by taking three wickets and giving away just eight runs in his four overs.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 top wicket takers: Mohammad Shami jumps above Jasprit Bumrah to 2nd place

The Siraj spell vs Kolkata set Twitter on fire as netizens lauded his performance. However, his spell also gave birth to a lot of hysterical Dinda Academy memes. Several reactions poured in as trollers displayed their creativity and made hilarious Dinda Academy memes. Let's take a look at a few reactions -

*siraj became the first bowler to Bowl TWO maiden over in single match*#RCBvsKKR

Dinda academy : pic.twitter.com/FChSrBMeVW — Amar_mb (@Amar_mb007) October 21, 2020

Dinda academy bowlers to Mohammad Siraj right now :- pic.twitter.com/6GO8QbTb4p — shubham2345 (@shubhambest9305) October 21, 2020

#RCBvsKKR

Siraj to his friends from Dinda Academy: pic.twitter.com/OA749wfRC6 — Ankit Singh (@luvankitsingh) October 21, 2020

Siraj has been sacked from DINDA ACADEMY chairman post with immediate effect 🚫🚫#RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/1jqiBcFBiv — Gaurav Mishra (@Imkgauravmishra) October 21, 2020

Dinda Take Decision to remove Mohammad siraj from dinda academy #RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/9ljJzLwUVt — Sam (@sameersheikh45) October 21, 2020

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan's record second hundred in a row to create Dream11 IPL history; watch video

Meanwhile, Kolkata were thumped by eight wickets as their paltry target of 85 was comprehensively chased by Bangalore with more than six overs to spare. The Kolkata vs Bangalore result might not have gone in the Men in Purple's favour, however, they still have a chance to make it to the playoffs. Kolkata who have won five matches and lost five need to win three of their next four games to get into the final four of Dream11 IPL 2020. The Eoin Morgan-led side will now take on Delhi in Match 42 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Saturday, October 24 in Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ | Dwayne Bravo to miss rest of Dream11 IPL 2020 after groin injury: Chennai team CEO

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.