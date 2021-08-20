Mohammed Siraj's Neighbours Erect Giant Cutout With His Unique 'finger-on-lips' Gesture

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the England vs India 2nd Test at Lord's as India ran victorious beating a tough English side by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Chasing 272 runs in two sessions on the fifth day looked impossible and everyone was expecting the match to end in a draw. However, the Indian pacers made inroads inside the England batting lineup leaving them reeling at 75/5 at the end of 30 overs in their fourth innings. Siraj picked up wickets at the end to ensure that India ran out victorious. His new trademark 'finger on the lips celebration' has become so popular that Siraj's neighbours in Hyderabad ended up erecting a massive cutout of the cricketer in the blue Indian jersey striking the famous pose.

Siraj on his celebration

While speaking at the virtual post-day press conference after the third day’s play of the second Test, Mohammed Siraj was asked about his 'finger on the lips celebration'. The cricketer in his reply said that the celebration was a message for all his critics asking them to just keep shut. He said, “This story (celebration) is for the haters (critics) because they used to say a lot of things about me like he cannot do this and cannot do that. So, I will only let my ball do the talking and hence this is my new style of celebration.” Siraj was the man in form as he took four wickets in both the innings of the 2nd Test match against England at the Lords. He ended the match with figures of 4/94 in 30 overs in the first innings and 4/32 in just 10.5 overs as he sealed India's win.

The talented bowler had made his Test debut in Australia, where he came up with a spirited performance in spite of the immense pressure. Coming to Siraj Test wickets, the pacer has played three Test matches so far picking 19 wickets to date. He also has three wickets in as many T20Is. The fast bowler has also played a single ODI for team India. However, he went wicketless in the particular encounter.

India's win over England in the 2nd Test

The win in England vs India Lord's Test was the third for the Men in Blue at the venue having won earlier in the 1986 and 2014 series and they now have six points in the World Test Championship. The win also made Virat Kohli the fourth-most successful captain in the history of Test cricket. The Indian skipper surpassed the West Indies' two-time World Cup-winning captain, Clive Lloyd with his 37th Test win and now, is just behind two of Australia's iconic captains Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, and ex-South African skipper Graeme Smith.

