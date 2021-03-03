Moises Henriques Urges Punjab Kings To Make Him Part Of Playing XI Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques seems to be in exceptional form lately. The cricketer made a thumping comeback in Australia's limited-overs side against India and was also named in the Test squad as a back-up player. Moreover, the talented cricketer's stint with the Sydney Sixers also proved to be a successful one, as he captained them to their second successive title win this year. He is all set to represent the Punjab Kings side in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League and wants to be included in the team's playing XI in the T20 competition.

IPL 2021: Moises Henriques wants Punjab Kings to make him part of their playing XI

The Moises Henriques IPL 2021 base price was ₹1 crore. The Royal Challengers Bangalore were the first ones to express their interest in the seasoned campaigner. However, the Punjab Kings ultimately claimed the services of the players after winning the bidding war against RCB. The player was picked up in the auction for ₹4.20 crore. According to cricket.com.au, Henriques had reckoned that he will go unsold in the event.

As reported by cricket.com.au, the 34-year-old revealed that he had gone to bed before his name came up during the auction last month. The all-rounder also mentioned that he thought he was picked up at his base price after he saw a few congratulatory messages later in the night. The player highlighted the fact that he toiled hard to find a place in the team for their South Africa tour, and he was gutted after the postponement of the matches.

With the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup to be held in India, Henriques is keen to play for the Punjab Kings in the cash-rich league. He stated that he can use this opportunity to play more and learn from his experience so that he is ready to capitalize on that when he gets a chance for Australia. In spite of being around for a number of years, the cricketer is yet to feature in a T20 World Cup game and will be keen to cement his place in the side with stellar performances in IPL 2021.

Moises Henriques IPL 2021

Punjab Kings full squad for IPL 2021

Punjab Kings full squad: KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Dawid Malan, Fabian Allen, Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar and Utkarsh Singh.

PBKS full form

The Punjab-based franchise was known as the Kings XI Punjab. However, they have rechristened themselves as the Punjab Kings ahead of the upcoming edition in an attempt to change their fortunes as they are yet to win their maiden championship. The KL Rahul-led side will take the field with a fresh logo and a new team name.

Image source: ICC Twitter

