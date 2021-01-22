Momentum One Day Cup Cobras Vs Lions Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Cape Cobras and the Imperial Lions will meet in the upcoming league stage match (Pool B) of the Momentum One Day Cup on Friday, January 22. The Cobras vs Lions match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. Here are the Cobras vs Lions live streaming details, where to catch Cobras vs Lions live scores and the Cobras vs Lions pitch report.

Cobras vs Lions match preview

Cobras and Lions will open their Momentum One Day Cup campaign as they take on each other at Senwes Park. Both sides had a contrasting campaign in the last season of the tournament. The Lions were the more impressive team out of the two as they finished at the second place on the points table.

Cape Cobras, on the other hand, were the wooden spooners and they will be keen to put up a stronger show this year. The contest promises to be an entertaining one for the fans, as both the participating teams will be keen to get off to a flying start in the competition. With both the teams boasting of a star-studded line-up, a closely fought battle is on the cards.

Cobras vs Lions live streaming: Full squads

Cape Cobras squad 2021: Zubayr Hamza (c), Aviwe Mgijima, Benjamin Ward, Christiaan Jonker, Corbin Bosch, Imraan Manack, Janneman Malan, Jason Smith, Jean Du Plessis, Jonathan Bird, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku, Pieter Malan, Siyabonga Mahima, Tony De Zorzi, Ziyaad Abrahams

Imperial Lions squad 2021: Aaron Phangiso (c), Bjorn Fortuin, Delano Potgiter, Dominic Hendricks, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Kagiso Rapulana, Malusi Siboto, Mitchel van Buuren, Nicholas van den Bergh, Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Sisanda Magala, Tladi Bokako, Wesley Marshall, Zanzima Nono Pongolo.

Cobras vs Lions pitch report and Potchefstroom weather report

The wicket at Senwes Park is known to be favourable to the batters, and batsmen from both sides will be licking their lips looking at the flat surface. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bat first and post an imposing total upfront. While rain has played a spoilsport in the last few fixtures, things look considerably better for the upcoming encounter. As per AccuWeather, the conditions will be ideal for an uninterrupted game of cricket. It is expected to remain sunny throughout the contest, and the temperatures are likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius during the game.

Cobras vs Lions live scores: Momentum One Day Cup live streaming details

Unfortunately for cricket fans in India, the Momentum One Day Cup is not a televised event. The live streaming of the matches will also not be available in the country. However, one can follow the Cobras vs Lions live scores and updates on Cricket South Africa's official website. For fans in South Africa, the live-action will be made available on SuperSport and CSN.

