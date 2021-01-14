Momentum One Day Cup Dolphins Vs Titans Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Team News

The Dolphins and the Titans will meet in the upcoming league stage match of the Momentum One Day Cup on Thursday, January 14. The DOL vs TIT match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. Here are the Dolphins vs Titans live streaming details, DOL vs TIT squads where to catch DOL vs TIT live scores and the DOL vs TIT pitch report.

DOL vs TIT match preview

Both the teams have had a contrasting start to their Momentum One Day Cup campaign. The Dolphins have emerged to be the most dominating team of Pool A with thumping wins in their first two encounters. They will be eying to capitalize on the momentum that they are carrying into the upcoming fixture and make register their third successive win. Titans are languishing at the bottom of the table and are yet to score their maiden victory. Having already faced an embarrassing 76-run loss against Dolphins earlier in the tournament, they will look to salvage their pride with an inspiring performance.

Momentum One Day Cup points table

Dolphins have established themselves as firm favourites to win the competition with their phenomenal start. They are the table-toppers of Pool A and are currently unbeaten in the tournament. Titans, who are yet to win a single game, are the wooden spooners. The third team of the group, Knights, occupy the second position.

Dolphins vs Titans live streaming: DOL vs TIT squads

DOL: Prenelan Subrayen (C), Grant Roelofsen (Wk), Marques Ackerman, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Khaya Zondo, Robbie Frylinck, Senuran Muthusamy, Michael Erlank, Ruan de Swardt, Kerwin Mungroo, Andile Simelane, Mangaliso Mosehle, Keith Dudgeon, Eathan Bosch, Ottniel Baartman.

TIT: Grant Thomson (C), Dayyaan Galiem, Neil Brand, Rubin Hermann, Tabraiz Shamsi, Theunis de Bruyn, Junior Dala, Thando Ntini, Kyle Abbott, Sibonela Makhanya, Diego Rosier, Okuhle Cele, Lizaad Williams, Matthew Arnold, Imran Manack, Henry Davids, Gregory Mahlokwana.

DOL vs TIT pitch report and weather report

The surface at the venue is has assisted both the batsmen and the bowlers. Teams batting first have found it easier to score runs quickly. However, the wicket tends to slow down in the second innings, thus making it tougher for the batters to accelerate. In both the earlier fixtures, the chasing teams have had to face a loss. The captain winning the toss would be inclined to bat first and post an imposing total upfront in this encounter as well.

As for the weather, AccuWeather predicts there will be a significant cloud over during the match time. But there are chances of rain interrupting the contest on numerous occasions too. The previous fixture at the venue had to be abandoned because of the rain, and the fans will be hoping to catch some cricketing action this time around.

DOL vs TIT live: Momentum One Day Cup live streaming details and DOL vs TIT live in India

South African fans can catch all the live action on SuperSport and CSN. There is no live streaming of the match between Dolphins and Titans in the Indian sub-continent. You can catch all the DOL vs TIT live scores and live updates on Cricket South Africa's official website.

Image source: Dolphins Cricket Instagram

