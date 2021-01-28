Momentum One Day Cup Lions Vs Warriors Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Warriors are set to face the Lions in the league stage match of the Momentum One Day Cup on Thursday, January 28. The Lions vs Warriors match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. Here are the Lions vs Warriors live streaming details, where to catch Lions vs Warriors live scores and the Lions vs Warriors pitch report.

Momentum One Day Cup live streaming: Lions vs Warriors match preview

The last time these two teams faced each other it was the Lions who were too hot to handle for the Warriors. In that match, the Lions bowlers bowled exceptionally well and went on to help the side by 42 runs. The Warriors will look to turn the table around and try to register a shocking win over the Lions. So far the Warriors have one win and one loss and will try to win their second match of the tournament. The Lions on the other hand are unbeaten and will look to continue their winning momentum.

Lions vs Warriors live streaming: squad details

Lions: Ryan Rickelton, Aaron Phangiso, Sisanda Magala, Reeza Hendricks, Wesley Marshall, Dominic Hendricks, Delano Potgieter, Nicky van den Bergh, Sisanda Magala, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Malusi Siboto, Tladi Bokako, Nono Pongolo, Mitchell van Buuren, Kagiso Rapulana, Joshua Richards, Bjorn Fortuin.

Cobras: Mathew Breetzke, Lesiba Ngoepe, Marco Marais (c), JJ Smuts, Sinethemba Qeshile, Ayabulela Gqamane,Stefan Tait, Glenton Stuurman, Rudi Second, Wihan Lubbe, Mathiwekhaya Nabe, Jade de Klerk, Sithembile Lang, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Yaseen Vallie, Tiaan van Vuuren, Jade de Klerk, Sithembile Langa.

Lions vs Warriors live streaming: Lions vs Warriors pitch and weather report

The surface has been favouring the side bowling first so far and the skipper winning the toss could look to bowl first and would expect bowlers to pick up some early wickets. Coming to the weather for the Lions vs Warriors live match, Accuweather has predicted that there will be thunderstorm before the start of the match which could delay the start of the match. Teams will be hoping for the weather to clear early so that they get to play cricket.

Lions vs Warriors live scores: Momentum One Day Cup live streaming details and Lions vs Warriors live in India

In South Africa, you can catch all the live action on SuperSport and CSN. For fans in the Indian subcontinent, there is no live streaming of the match between the two teams. You can catch all the Lions vs Warriors live scores and live updates on Cricket South Africa website.

Image: Warriors Cricket / Instagram

