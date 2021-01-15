Momentum One Day Cup Titans Vs Knights Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Team Updates

The Titans are set to face the Knights in the league stage match of the Momentum One Day Cup on Friday, January 15. The Titans vs Knights match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. Here are the Titans vs Knights live streaming details, where to catch TIT vs KTS live scores and the TIT vs KTS pitch report.

Momentum One Day Cup live streaming: TIT vs KTS match preview

On the Momentum One Day Cup points table, the Titans are second with 3 points, while the Knights are third with 2 points. Both teams are in need of a win to keep themselves in contention for a place in the knockout stage which makes this match crucial. The previous contest between these two sides was abandoned due to rain, but this time around both teams will be hoping that a shower stays away from the game. An exciting contest is on the cards.

Titans vs Knights live streaming: TIT vs KTS squads

KTS: Pite van Biljon (c), Wandile Makwetu (wk), Andries Gous, Farhaan Behardien, Mbulelo Budaza, Ferisco Adams, Patrick Botha, Shaun von Berg, Patrick Kruger, Jacques Synman, Kagiso Mohale, Raynard van Tonder, Grant Mokoena, Alfred Mothoa, Duan Jansen, Pheko Moletsane, Matthew Kleinveldt, Jonathan Vandiar, Migael Pretorius, Sean Whitehead.

TIT: Grant Thomson (C), Dayyaan Galiem, Neil Brand, Rubin Hermann, Tabraiz Shamsi, Theunis de Bruyn, Junior Dala, Thando Ntini, Kyle Abbott, Sibonela Makhanya, Diego Rosier, Okuhle Cele, Lizaad Williams, Matthew Arnold, Imran Manack, Henry Davids, Gregory Mahlokwana.

Titans vs Knights live streaming: Pitch and Weather report

The surface has been favouring the batsmen but with rain playing spoilsport in the past few matches the conditions will be different. The skipper winning the toss could look to bowl first and would expect bowlers to pick up some early wickets. Coming to the weather for KTS vs TIT live match, Accuweather has predicted that there will be cloud cover but less chance of rain interruptions and so the teams will get to play their full quota of overs.

TIT vs KTS live scores: Momentum One Day Cup live streaming details and TIT vs KTS live in India

In South Africa, you can catch all the live action on SuperSport and CSN. For fans in the Indian subcontinent, there is no live streaming of the match between the Knights and the Titans. You can catch all the TIT vs KTS live scores and live updates on Cricket South Africa website.

Image: Titans / Twitter

