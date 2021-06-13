'Money & World-class Facilities': Inzamam-ul-Haq On Why India Is Ahead Of Pakistan, SL

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has heaped praise on India, saying the Men in Blue have gone a long way ahead compared to other Asian giants, including Sri Lanka and his own country. Inzamam, while speaking to Sportstar, said in the past 10-12 years India has improved its game "immensely" and has gone ahead of Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Inzamam credited India's domestic structure for the rise of the Virat Kohli-led side in recent times. Inzamam said during the 80s and the 90s, India and Pakistan were at par but in the past decade that has changed and the former has become a much better team.

Inzamam hailed India's recent Test series victory down under, underscoring the fact that it was a young side that defeated the Australians. He said beating Australia on their home turf is not an easy task to achieve as teams even with their best players available are unable to win matches down under. The former legendary batsman said India's quality of cricket has improved purely because of BCCI's increased focus on first-class structure. Inzamam said Indian associations have also got a lot of money and players are provided with world-class benefits in terms of training, which he feels, has also helped India in its development.

WTC final

The Indian team is currently in the United Kingdom for the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The WTC final will be played between India and New Zealand, starting June 18 in Southampton. Both teams will be raring to win the first-ever title of the World Test Championship. India, which is currently the world's No. 1 ranked Test team has players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ishant Sharma in its ranks, while the Kiwis have Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Tom Latham to bank upon.

The Indian team is also slated to play a five-match Test series against England between August and September. In between, the Indian white-ball side led by Shikhar Dhawan will tour Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series.

Image: AP/PTI