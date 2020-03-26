'Stay Home, Stay Safe': Monty Panesar Requests Indians To Abide By The 21-day Lockdown

As the world unites to fight against novel coronavirus pandemic, former English cricketer Monty Panesar urged Indians to stay home during the 21-day lockdown declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi in a significant move on Tuesday called for a complete lockdown in the country for 21 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection.

In a video, Monty Panesar highlighted the severity of the situation as he requested everyone to take the lockdown seriously and follow social distancing.

"It is a deadly virus. People in the UK are yet to take it seriously. Please maintain social distance and follow the lockdown. We don't have a vaccine for this virus yet, so please stay home and don't give the virus an opportunity to spread," said Panesar.

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen the world come to a standstill and many sports stars have been driven into self-isolation due to the outbreak of the deadly virus.

Kevin Pietersen Tweets In Hindi, Urges People To Abide 21-Day Lockdown

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen appealed to Indian citizens asking them to stay home during the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pieterson took to Twitter and impressed his fans by sharing a post in Hindi. In his post, Pieterson urged everyone to abide by the lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Modi. At the end of the message, Pietersen gave credit to his “Hindi teacher” Shreevats Goswami, who is an Indian domestic cricketer.

