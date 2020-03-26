The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Stay Home, Stay Safe': Monty Panesar Requests Indians To Abide By The 21-day Lockdown

Cricket News

As the world unites to fight against coronavirus, former English cricketer Monty Panesar urged Indians to abide by the 21-day lockdown declared by PM Modi

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:

As the world unites to fight against novel coronavirus pandemic, former English cricketer Monty Panesar urged Indians to stay home during the 21-day lockdown declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi in a significant move on Tuesday called for a complete lockdown in the country for 21 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection.

In a video, Monty Panesar highlighted the severity of the situation as he requested everyone to take the lockdown seriously and follow social distancing. 

"It is a deadly virus. People in the UK are yet to take it seriously. Please maintain social distance and follow the lockdown. We don't have a vaccine for this virus yet, so please stay home and don't give the virus an opportunity to spread," said Panesar. 

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen the world come to a standstill and many sports stars have been driven into self-isolation due to the outbreak of the deadly virus. 

READ: Jos Buttler wants Ashwin to be his quarantine partner, cites Mankad incident as reason

READ: Shikhar Dhawan urges fans to follow his lead by donating to Prime Minister's Relief Fund

Kevin Pietersen Tweets In Hindi, Urges People To Abide 21-Day Lockdown

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen appealed to Indian citizens asking them to stay home during the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pieterson took to Twitter and impressed his fans by sharing a post in Hindi. In his post, Pieterson urged everyone to abide by the lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Modi. At the end of the message, Pietersen gave credit to his “Hindi teacher” Shreevats Goswami, who is an Indian domestic cricketer. 

READ: Tendulkar urges people to stay home amid COVID-19; says 'simple things often hardest'

READ: Sourav Ganguly urges everyone to act sensibly during the 21-day lockdown

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ravi Shankar Prasad
RAVI SHANKAR PRASAD DONATES RS 1 CR
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI BACKS RELIEF PLAN
Sitharaman
DBT PACKAGE
Rohit sharma
ROHIT URGES PEOPLE TO STAY HOME
Health ministry
HEALTH MINISTRY ON CORONA MYTH
Trump
TRUMP SLAMS WHO