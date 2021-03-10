Monty Panesar Makes Fans Nostalgic After Dismissing Sachin Tendulkar And Yuvraj Singh

India Legends and England Legends played out a thriller in Match 9 of the Road Safety World Series 2021 on Tuesday in Raipur. However, it was the Kevin Pietersen-led England Legends who managed to keep their nerves till the end as they secured a 6-run victory in what eventually turned out to be a high-scoring contest. Amidst a barrage of runs, there was one bowler though, who stood out from the rest.

Twitterati laud Monty Panesar for incredible spell against India Legends

There were a plethora of impressive performances from both teams but one performance that became the talking point after the game came from former England spinner Monty Panesar. The southpaw bowled a stunning spell of 4/15 from his four overs which was instrumental in breaking the backbone of Indian batting and imposing tremendous pressure on them. India Legends were set a massive target of 189 courtesy of a blistering 37-ball 75 by England Legends skipper Kevin Pietersen.

The Men in Blue needed to get off to a good start which they could not as Virender Sehwag, who starred in India Legends' win over Bangladesh Legends in the last match, was dismissed for just 6. Seeing an opportunity, Pietersen introduced Panesar as early as the third over and the left-arm spinner justified his captain's decision by getting rid of Mohammad Kaif and Sachin Tendulkar in the space of five balls. Kaif tried to cut a ball and got cramped for room as Panesar's ball disturbed his timber as he was dismissed for 1.

On the other hand, Panesar bowled a flighted ball to Tendulkar as the legendary batsman charged down the wicket only for the ball to turn away from him. Wicket-keeper Phil Mustard collected the ball and completed a rather easy stumping, thus putting an end to Tendulkar's innings for 9. Notably, this was the sixth time (four times in Test cricket and once in ODI cricket) Panesar claimed Tendulkar's wicket in his career.

Panesar was once again introduced to bowl the ninth over. The English spinner was straight away on the money as he got rid of Yuvraj Singh on the second ball of the over for 20. Panesar bowled a full delivery and lured Yuvraj Singh into hitting him. The Indian veteran obliged and had a full swing at it only for the ball to take a leading edge and end up in the hands of backward point.

Twitter was abuzz after Monty Panesar's sensational bowling performance in the Road Safety World Series 2021 against India. Several reactions poured in as fans became nostalgic seeing Panesar dismiss the likes of Tendulkar and Yuvraj. A certain section of fans also compared Panesar to current England spinners. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Kevin Pietersen and Monty Panesar are much much better than many current England players. Even at this age, both are of too gud quality â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ always pleasant for eyes to watch. Thanks for playing in this series. #RoadSafetyWorldSeries @KP24 @MontyPanesar — Narayanan XI (@NarayananXi) March 7, 2021

Details of this Sachin wicket is going straight into Monty Panesar Insta Bio — Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) March 9, 2021

Monty Panesar way better than the current English spinners lol. Real skill — Aditya Vaikunt (@avaikunt_98) March 9, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar getting out to Monty Panesar.



Some things never change ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ — Chiggy Viggy (@IdlySambhar) March 9, 2021

These guys still haven't learnt how to play Monty Panesar ðŸ˜­ as if they are celebrating 9 year anniversary of 2012. — Prashanth (@ps_it_is) March 9, 2021

SOURCE: MONTY PANESAR INSTAGRAM