'More Expensive Than Warner': Ex-India Player Predicts IPL 2022's Most Expensive Opener

After a poor showing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise decided to drop their former captain David Warner from the team, a decision that met with much backlash. Warner then went on to play a fantastic tournament for Australia at the T20 World Cup. The IPL 2022 auction is just around the corner and everyone is excited to hear about which players will be joining new franchises. According to former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, there is a player who will sell for even more than David Warner in the upcoming IPL auction.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said that South African opener Quinton de Kock will be the 'hottest' property for the auction. "Quinton de Kock will be the hottest property. If you want to compare I think he will sell for more than Warner. Honestly, in my opinion, the opener who will go for the most will be Quinton de Kock. The reason for this will be because he is a wicketkeeper, an opener, he's a left-hander and he's just 29 so if you look at it from a long term perspective he will be more expensive than Warner. His reputation is absolute gold. Everyone wants Quinton de Kock in their team, the same is said about Jonny Bairstow. But De Kock does not have trouble facing spin whereas Bairstow gets stuck on spin. Whether it is RCB, Mumbai, Lucknow, or Punjab, Delhi every team will want to have De Kock on their team," said Chopra.

Aakash Chopra says Quinton de Kock will be expensive in IPL 2022 auction

This was not the first time that Chopra said that De Kock would be the most expensive overseas openers. After India's second ODI loss against South Africa, when De Kock was in phenomenal form and scored 78 runs off 66 balls to help South Africa win, Chopra said that he would not be surprised if he went for a lot of money. In the very next match, De Kock scored a century and helped the Proteas to a 3-0 win over India. He was awarded the Player of the Series award for his sensational performances.

"I won’t be surprised if QDK goes for most money amongst overseas openers…it’s an elite list, mind you. Warner, Bairstow, Faf, Lewis, Finch and more." wrote Chopra.

Image: BCCI/@cricketaakash/Instagram