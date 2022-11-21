More Teams To Fresh Match-ups, How T20 World Cup 2024 Format Could Look Like?

Preparations for the T20 World Cup 2024 have already begun with the ICC revealing a new format for the marquee event. More teams will take part in the 2024 event compared to the previous world cup held in Australia. This is the first time that a cricket world cup will be held in the United States, hence they have already secured a spot as hosts alongside the West Indies.

The ICC on Monday announced that a total of 20 teams will take part in the competition in 2024 and the tournament will have a different framework than what was in place for the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cup. The tournament will be held in three stages, including the knockout stage which will have the semifinals and the final.

"The top two teams in each of the four groups of five will move to a Super Eight phase, where the remaining sides will be split into two groups of four. The top two in each group will then make their way to the semi-finals," the ICC said in a statement.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Path of qualification

Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the next two best teams on the MRF Tyres ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, also earned berths for the 2024 event, along with the top eight teams at T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia (top four in each Super 12 group).

Team Path of Qualification West Indies Hosts USA Hosts Australia T20 WC 2022 top 8 finish England T20 WC 2022 top 8 finish India T20 WC 2022 top 8 finish Netherlands T20 WC 2022 top 8 finish New Zealand T20 WC 2022 top 8 finish Pakistan T20 WC 2022 top 8 finish South Africa T20 WC 2022 top 8 finish Sri Lanka T20 WC 2022 top 8 finish Afghanistan Next best on T20I rankings Bangladesh Next best on T20I rankings

Regional qualifiers to decide the remaining eight teams

Moving away from the Global Qualifier structure, the regional competition that determines the final spots will receive more attention during the 2024 competition. Africa, Asia, and Europe will each have two qualifying spots, while the Americas and East-Asia Pacific will each have one.

Region Qualifying Spots Africa Two Americas One Asia Two East-Asia Pacific One Europe Two

