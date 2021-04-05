Morgan Calls Kolkata Spin Department 'best On Paper' After Harbhajan Singh's Inclusion

England's world-cup winning captain Eoin Morgan who will be captaining Kolkata as a full-timer in the IPL 2021 for the first time has said that his team has the best spinners on papwer. Morgan who has been recovering from the injury suffered during the first ODI against India also spoke on Kolkata's bowler Prasidh Krishna who recently made his debut against England in the ODI series. As many matches of Kolkata are scheduled in Chennai, Morgan seemed hopeful that the type of spin bowlers his team has, it might raise many eyebrows.

Morgan on being asked about the assessment of spin and the newly included Harbhajan Singh's role in the team said, "I think when you look at our spin department as a whole on paper it's one of the best in the tournament and that's factual. You look at the options that we have and the conditions that we might play in, particularly in Chennai, which notoriously can turn and raise the eyebrows of spinners which is hard to do. So, it's an area that if we play well in the tournament, I think our spinners would have bowled well, contributing in that regard."

Kolkata's captain Eoin Morgan has got various options when it comes to spinners. Mystery spinners like Sunil Naraine and Varun Chakravarthy beef up the confidence of Captain Morgan. Apart from them, Chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav is also present and now off-spinning veteran Harbhajan Singh's presence in the squad can really help the spin department of Kolkata to strengthen.

Morgan praises Prasidh Krishna for his debut

Eoin Morgan also talked about the pacer Prasidh Krishna who recently debuted for team India. It is to be noted that Prasidh Krishna plays for Kolkata in the IPL. "For me, debuts are not entirely about the player. They are about the big picture- the family, friends, the journey that the player has been on. All that volunteers, the club crickets, the coaches, the town, the village that you live in all make a contribution for you to get there and make sacrifices of different magnitudes. So the celebration of that achievement, also the recognition of the start of your next journey, and it was great to see Prasidh go out there and represent India and do well on top of that."

Prasidh Krishna made his international debut for the Indian cricket team on 23 March 2021. He became the first Indian bowler to claim a 4 wicket-haul on his ODI debut.

(Image Credits: @KKRiders/Twitter/AP)