Morne Morkel Makes Tall Predictions On Virat Kohli's 71st Century; 'He Often Said...'

Veteran South African cricketer Morne Morkel has shared his thoughts on former Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s long-awaited 71st international century. Kohli scored his last century for India during the team’s Test series against Bangladesh in 2019 and is yet to reach the three-figures mark in over two years. He will represent India in his first limited-overs assignment after relinquishing his captaincy duties prior to the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa. The three-match series will commence on January 19 with the first ODI to be held at the Boland Park in Paarl.

Meanwhile, speaking to the broadcaster of India’s tour of South Africa Star Sports, Morkel made a prediction that Kohli will score his 71st international century in the ODI series against the Proteas. “Virat Kohli will definitely score a hundred. It’s definitely two venues that he will enjoy to bat on. Cape Town is one of them and he has said in many interviews that he loves playing at Newlands. I can’t see him playing three ODIs and not scoring a hundred,” Morkel said.

Morne Morkel recalls Kohli's splendid form during ODIs against South Africa in 2018

The former Proteas pacer cited India’s tour of South Africa in 2018 when Kohli amassed a total of 558 runs in six matches. He smashed three centuries in the series, including a knock of 160 runs at Cape Town, and helped India earn a 5-1 victory in the series. Morkel also spoke about the Indian squad and said he feels the Men in Blue have a settled side. He further added that India will have a slight edge in the first two games of the series and predicted a 2-1 series win for India.

Virat Kohli recently stepped down from the Test captaincy of India

Virat Kohli stepped down from the captaincy responsibilities of Team India in Test format on Saturday last week, after losing the Test series against South Africa 1-2. He earlier stepped down as the T20I skipper of India following the team’s exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in UAE. Ahead of India’s tour of South Africa, Kohli was removed from captaincy in ODIs and Rohit Sharma was named the full-time limited-overs skipper of the Indian cricket team.

(Image: AP/BCCI)