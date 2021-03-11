'Most Successful Tournament': Eoin Morgan Commends IPL For Benefitting England Players

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has heaped praise on the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying that the English players have been benefitted from the marquee tournament.

Morgan represents the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. He is currently in India for leading England in the white-ball leg of the ongoing tour after which the Irish-born cricketer will be captaining KKR in IPL 2021 starting April 9.

'We have used it and benefitted from it'

“For a start, I don’t think the IPL is going anywhere. It is the biggest, most successful tournament in the world. As a white-ball captain planning towards World Cups, certainly over the last five years, we have used it and benefitted from it hugely in the development of our players and the confidence that we have built in the changing room in guys like Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler going there and being MVP and bringing the knowledge that they have learned into our changing room," said Morgan while speaking to former England captain Michael Atherton on Sky Sports Cricket. READ | Jos Buttler fires Nasser Hussain and Geoffrey Boycott, claims IPL 2021 cannot be ignored

“The international schedule is what it is. It seems to cater for the majority of the time in and around the IPL. We see other boards around the world almost opening that window as well,” the 2019 World Cup-winning skipper added.

India look to continue their splendid run in the game's shortest format

After a grueling four-match Test series, the focus now shifts towards the shortest format of the game. Meanwhile, the five-match T20I series assumes great significance with the T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year in India. The T20I series will begin on Friday i.e. March 12 and subsequent matches will be played with a gap of two days. All five matches will be played at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

