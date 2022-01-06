'Movie Seems To Be On Her': Chopra Spots Netflix Mistake In 'Chakda 'Xpress' Announcement

Actor Anushka Sharma is all set to portray one of the greatest women cricketers ever, Jhulan Goswami in a biopic on the India women's cricket team. The movie is called Chakda 'Xpress and is being produced by Netflix and they recently released a minute-long teaser. In the post that contains the teaser, Netflix India forgot to tag Goswami but tagged everyone else and former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra was quick to point out the mistake and asked them to tag her because the movie is about her.

Dear Netflix, Jhulan’s Twitter handle is @JhulanG10. Feel free to tag her…after all…the movie seems to be on her. 😇 https://t.co/FeKrwrVmmB — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 6, 2022

Jhulan Goswami is one of the greatest women's cricketers out there, she holds the record for the most number of wickets in women's ODI matches. At 5ft 11in she is known for excellent pace bowling. She will also be travelling with the Indian women's squad after being named in the shortlist for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand which is scheduled to take place from March 4, 2022, to April 3, 2022.

Anushka Sharma to portray Jhulan Goswami

Anushka Sharma is all set to portray the highest wicket-taker in Women's ODI cricket, Jhulan Goswami in the new biopic. The one-minute and three seconds long teaser saw how the women's cricket team gained recognition with their sheer dedication towards the sport. The teaser began with a commentator introducing the Indian women's cricket team as "Who are you?" It further saw a bunch of women taking up men's jerseys and writing their names by pasting strips of paper on them. It later saw the women's team moving towards the ground in an empty stadium. It then featured Anushka Sharma as Jhulan Goswami talking about how the women team will make their identity with their dedication.

Jhulan Goswami shared the teaser on her social media and echoed the message in the teaser. She wrote, ''It’s this level of unblinking focus that lends itself to success. That, and remembering that you’re here not in spite of everything that went wrong, but because of everything that went right. It’s about knowing one’s place in the world and having one’s feet firmly on the ground.' Now is the time to watch the women shine. It’s our time and we’re here to play. Today, you see us. Tomorrow, you’ll remember our names. Join us, as we cheer for Team India and bring to you this story. Chakda 'Xpress is now filming. Meet you on the field."

Image: Instagram