MP Vs MUM, Ranji Trophy Final: Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips, Playing XI News, Pitch Report

Mumbai Ranji team has played fantastically throughout the Ranji Trophy season and on Wednesday, June 22 the team prepares to face Madhya Pradesh in the all-important Ranji Trophy final. The Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai match will be played at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 22, and will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Here's a look at MP vs MUM Dream11 Prediction and other details related to the match.

MP vs MUM Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Himanshu Mantri (vc), Hardik Tamore

Batsmen: Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar

All-rounder: Shams Mulani

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Kumar Kartikeya, Tanush Kotian

Ranji Trophy Final: Pitch report for Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai match

Weather will play an important role during the final with rain coming down recently during the Ind vs South Africa 5th T20I match. With rain likely to interrupt the match the skipper winning the toss will look to bowl first and try and make use of overcast condition.

Ranji Trophy Final: Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai fantasy tips

Rajat Patidar:

The talented batter had a great IPL season and continued his good form in the Ranji Trophy as well. He is the team's leading run-getter in the tournament and will be coming into the match on the back of 79 runs off 149 balls in the second innings of the semi-final match.

Sarfaraz Khan

The Mumbai batsman has been scoring runs for fun in the ongoing season and he would like to cap off the season by helping the team lift the title. The right-hander has scored over 800 runs which include three centuries and two half-centuries.

Shams Mulani

The left-arm spinner had been Mumbai's key bowler in the tournament picking up 37 wickets so far. He will be not only looking to add more wickets to his tally but also chip in with runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal:

The opener scored a century in the semi-final and will be aiming to carry on the form in the final as well and provide the team with solid start at the top.

Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai probable playing XI

Madhya Pradesh probable playing XI: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Shubham S Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Puneet Datey, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav

Mumbai probable playing XI: Prithvi Shaw (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi