MP Vs RJS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Game Preview

Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will lock horns in an upcoming Elite Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, and will begin at 7:00 PM IST on Wednesday, January 13. Here's our MP vs RJS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks for MP vs RJS playing 11 and MP vs RJS match prediction.

MP vs RJS live match preview

The Rajasthan team are currently the table toppers in their group after their spectacular performance against Vidarbha. They bundled out Vidarbha for a party score of 104 in their opening contest and claimed a comfortable win by chasing it. Both Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar were phenomenal with the ball, and they claimed three wickets each. Madhya Pradesh also earned a thumping win against Goa in their first fixture. Venkatesh Iyer (87) and Rajat Patidar (96) starred with the bat for their side in registering an important 6-run win. Both teams will be keen to capitalize on their momentum and trump their opposition.

MP vs RJS live: Squads for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Madhya Pradesh: Parth Sahani (c), Rajat Patidar, Abhishek Bhandari, Rishabh Chouhan, Kumar Kartikeya, Ankit Sharma, Avesh Khan (vc), Mihir Hirwani, Venkatesh Iyer, Ishwar Pandey, Kuldeep Sen, Puneet Datey, Saransh Jain, Himanshu Mantri, Surendra Malviya, Arpit Gaud, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Rakesh Thakur, Arshad Khan, Ashutosh Sharma.

Rajasthan: Rajesh Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Ashok Menaria (C), Aniket Choudhary, Arjit Gupta, Ankit Lamba, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Aditya Garhwal, Manender Narender Singh (WK), Khaleel Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Chandrapal Singh, Rahul Chahar, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Rajat Choudhary.

MP vs RJS Dream11 prediction: Top picks for MP vs RJS playing 11

V Iyer

R Patidar

D Chahar

R Chahar

MP vs RJS Dream11 prediction: MP vs RJS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: M Singh, R Thakur

Batsmen: R Patidar, P Sahani, Rajesh Bishnoi

All-rounders: V Iyer (vc), A Gupta, M Lomror

Bowlers: D Chahar (c), R Chahar, A Khan

MP vs RJS match prediction

As per our prediction, Rajasthan will be the favourites to win the encounter.

Note: The MP vs RJS Dream11 prediction and MP vs RJS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MP vs RJS Dream11 team and MP vs RJS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Khaleel Ahmed Instagram

