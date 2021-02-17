MPL-sponsored India's Retro 1992 Jersey: Price, How And Where To Buy And Other Details

Considering the wide popularity of the sport in the country, the Indian cricket team enjoys a massive fan following. Apart from following the journeys of their favourite cricketing stars, the enthusiasts also tend to acquire the cricket team's merchandise. The fans will now also be able to lay their hands on the iconic Indian retro kit that was also used by the players during their limited-overs matches in Australia last year.

New Indian cricket jersey for sale on MPL website and app

India's eSports platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) is the current official merchandise sponsor of the Indian cricket team after having signed a three-year deal (November 2020 till December 2023) with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). MPL recently announced that cricket fans will now be able to purchase the Indian retro jersey that was first introduced during the 1992 Cricket World Cup and was also used as the team kit Down Under by Virat Kohli & Co.

The Virat Kohli-endorsed brand in the past has had associations with several other cricket teams as well. The company's most notable associations include their stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. It is expected that the brand is likely to come on board as a sponsor for the Bangalore-based franchise in some capacity for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

How to buy the Indian cricket jersey online?

The sale of the Indian cricket new jersey is live on the MPL website. One can also place an order for the retro jersey from the MPL application as well. This is the brand's first initiative towards their sports merchandising aspirations, and they have priced the jersey at ₹1599.

IPL 2021 auction date and time

As confirmed by the BCCI, the auction will take place in Chennai on February 18. According to the Star Sports Network, the live telecast of the program will begin at 2 PM (IST) while the auction will begin from 3 PM (IST) onwards. Moreover, there also is a significant buzz among followers of the game ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. Fans will be treated to the live telecast of the event as well. The IPL auction will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network, whereas the live streaming will be made available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

ALERT🚨: VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction list announced



2⃣9⃣2⃣ players set to go under the hammer in Chennai on February 18, 2021 😎



More details 👉 https://t.co/m8oEWWw4tg pic.twitter.com/881TWQifah — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 11, 2021

