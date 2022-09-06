Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday, through a tweet. This comes two years after the 2011 World Cup-winning cricketer decided to hang his boots in international cricket. Raina continued to feature for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after his international retirement.

Raina retires from cricket

“It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities,” said the 35-year-old.

It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities 🇮🇳 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 6, 2022

Suresh Raina retired from international cricket in 2020

Earlier on August 15, 2020, Raina decided to retire from international cricket, following in the footsteps of former Team India captain and close friend MS Dhoni. He was expected to continue playing in domestic competitions but made rare appearances. He pulled out of the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons and went on to miss the entire domestic season.

He made a comeback into the CSK squad for the IPL 2021 season but couldn’t contribute much to the team. He managed to score 160 runs in 12 games at an average of 17.77 and was soon benched by the team management. Going ahead, CSK didn’t retain Raina ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, at the end of which, he remained unsold for the first time in his career.

Raina took up commentary during IPL 2022, with a return to the field looking more uncertain. However, Raina had a glorious career for CSK, playing under the legendary skipper Dhoni and winning a total of four IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. He amassed 5528 runs in his IPL career of 205 games, which makes him one of the top run scorers of the tournament.

In his international career, Raina scored 5615 runs in 226 ODI games, 1605 runs in 78 T20I games, and 768 runs in 18 Test matches. He scored one Test century, five ODI centuries, and one T20I century in his career and was the first Indian player to achieve the feat of scoring centuries in all formats of the game. He also notched up several wickets playing for the Men In Blue from 2005 to 2018.

Meanwhile, Raina also hit 6871 first-class runs in 109 games, 8078 runs in 302 List A matches, and 8654 runs overall in his T20 career. He made his last first-class appearance for Uttar Pradesh in 2018. He is hugely remembered by Indian cricket fans for his contribution to India’s ICC Men’s World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 triumphs.