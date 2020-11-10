MR W Vs HB W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League 2020 Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Melbourne Renegades are slated to take on Hobart Hurricanes once again in the 30th match of the Women's Big Bash League 2020. The MR W vs HB W match is scheduled to begin at 1:35 pm IST on November 10. The fixture will take place at the Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney. Here is our MR W vs HB W Dream11 prediction, MR W vs HB W Dream11 team, and top picks for the encounter.
With both teams struggling to get going in the competition, they have an opportunity to score a thumping win in this fixture and move up the standings. Renegades and Hurricanes are placed at the bottom of the points table with only a single win to their name after seven matches. Hurricanes' lone win in the tournament came against the Renegades and they will look to replicate the same in the upcoming clash.
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL Final: Netizens Compare Big Occasion To 2007 World Cup Final; Here Is Why
The last time these two sides squared off, the Hurricanes bowling line-up ran through their opposition's batting order. Renegades could only manage 81 in the encounter. Hurricanes chased down the total with ease, with 9 wickets to spare.
Officially at the halfway mark of #WBBL06!— Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 9, 2020
Here's a reminder of where we're at 🏏 pic.twitter.com/fCfHCOUnsW
ALSO READ | Plunket Shield In The Spotlight Again After Opener Tom Blundell's Unusual Dismissal
ALSO READ | Nita Ambani Reveals Massive Plan Behind Developing Women's Cricket In India; Watch Video
Wicketkeeper - R Priest
Batswomen - N Stalenberg, C Webb, A Satterthwaite
Allrounders - N Carey (c), G Wareham, S Molineux (vc), H Matthews
Bowlers - A Smith, B Vakarewa, M Strano
ALSO READ | Ex-Mumbai First-class Player Robin Morris Arrested For Betting In Dream11 IPL Matches
According to our MR W vs HB W match prediction, the Hobart Hurricanes will have an upper hand in this match.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
ECS T10 Barcelona KCC vs FZL live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
44 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Final Mumbai vs Delhi live streaming, pitch report, Dubai weather update
46 mins ago
Suryakumar Yadav's practice session ahead of Dream11 IPL 2020 final woos fans: Watch
52 mins ago
KCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona game preview
1 hour ago
Nita Ambani reveals massive plan behind developing women's cricket in India; watch video
1 hour ago
MS W vs AS W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Women's Big Bash League 2020 live
12 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points