MR W Vs HB W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League 2020 Preview

Melbourne Renegades are slated to take on Hobart Hurricanes once again in the 30th match of the Women's Big Bash League 2020. The MR W vs HB W match is scheduled to begin at 1:35 pm IST on November 10. The fixture will take place at the Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney. Here is our MR W vs HB W Dream11 prediction, MR W vs HB W Dream11 team, and top picks for the encounter.

MR W vs HB W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

With both teams struggling to get going in the competition, they have an opportunity to score a thumping win in this fixture and move up the standings. Renegades and Hurricanes are placed at the bottom of the points table with only a single win to their name after seven matches. Hurricanes' lone win in the tournament came against the Renegades and they will look to replicate the same in the upcoming clash.

The last time these two sides squared off, the Hurricanes bowling line-up ran through their opposition's batting order. Renegades could only manage 81 in the encounter. Hurricanes chased down the total with ease, with 9 wickets to spare.

Officially at the halfway mark of #WBBL06!



Here's a reminder of where we're at 🏏 pic.twitter.com/fCfHCOUnsW — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 9, 2020

MR W vs HB W live: MR W vs HB W playing 11 prediction

Melbourne Renegades predicted playing 11

Amy Satterthwaite (c), Makinley Blows, Erin Fazackerley, Ella Hayward, Lizelle Lee, Carly Leeson, Rosemary Mair, Sophie Molineux, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb

Hobart Hurricanes predicted playing 11

Corinne Hall (c), Nicola Carey, Brooke Hepburn, Erica Kershaw, Hayley Matthews, Sasha Moloney, Rachel Priest, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Chloe Tryon, Belinda Vakarewa

MR W vs HB W live: Players to watch out for

N Carey

H Mattews

S Molineux

G Wareham

MR W vs HB W match prediction: MR W vs HB W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - R Priest

Batswomen - N Stalenberg, C Webb, A Satterthwaite

Allrounders - N Carey (c), G Wareham, S Molineux (vc), H Matthews

Bowlers - A Smith, B Vakarewa, M Strano

MR W vs HB W Dream11 prediction

According to our MR W vs HB W match prediction, the Hobart Hurricanes will have an upper hand in this match.

Note: The MR W vs HB W Dream11 prediction and MR W vs HB W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MR W vs HB W Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Hobart Hurricanes Instagram

