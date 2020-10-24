MR W Vs MS W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League Live Game Info

Melbourne Renegades Women (MR W) will face off against the Melbourne Stars Women (MS W) in a Women's Big Bash League match on Sunday, October 25. The match will begin at 9:00 AM IST and will be played at the Hurstville Oval in Sydney. Here's a look at the MR W vs MS W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks and our match prediction for the same.

MR W vs MS W live: MR W vs MS W match prediction and preview

The WBBL 2020/21 will mark the sixth edition of the tournament, and both Melbourne outfits will look to end their wait for the title. The Renegades managed to qualify for the semi-finals in the past two seasons and will look to build on their performance this season too. On the other hand, the Stars have never made the top four and will to improve on their last season's finish, where they finished at the bottom of the table.

Our prediction is that the Renegades will beat Stars on Sunday, with the former looking formidable on paper with the arrivals of Erin Fazackerly and Lizelle Lee. They also have a superior head to head record in the last five games, winning three of those.

MR W vs MS W live: Probable MR W vs MS W playing 11

Renegades Women: Amy Satterthwaite, Lizelle Lee, Josephine Dooley, Ella Hayward, Erin Fazackerley, Maitlan Brown, Sophie Molineaux, Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu

Amy Satterthwaite, Lizelle Lee, Josephine Dooley, Ella Hayward, Erin Fazackerley, Maitlan Brown, Sophie Molineaux, Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu Stars Women: Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Alana King, Nat Sciver, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Katherine Brunt, Holly Ferling

MR W vs MS W Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: Lizelle Lee, Nicole Faltum

Batters: Amy Satterthwaite, Meg Lanning, Mignon du Preez

All-rounders: Annabel Sutherland, Nat Sciver, Sophie Molineaux

Bowlers: Maitlan Brown, Georgia Wareham, Katherine Brunt

MR W vs MS W Dream11 prediction: Top Picks

MR W vs MS W Dream11 team captain: Meg Lanning, Amy Satterthwaite

MR W vs MS W Dream11 team vice-captain: Mignon du Preez, Nat Sciver

Note: The MR W vs MS W Dream11 prediction, MR W vs MS W top picks and MR W vs MS W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MR W vs MS W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: Stars, Renegades Instagram)

