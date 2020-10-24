MR W Vs MS W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League Live Game Info

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Melbourne Renegades Women (MR W) will face off against the Melbourne Stars Women (MS W) in a Women's Big Bash League match on Sunday, October 25. The match will begin at 9:00 AM IST and will be played at the Hurstville Oval in Sydney. Here's a look at the MR W vs MS W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks and our match prediction for the same.
The WBBL 2020/21 will mark the sixth edition of the tournament, and both Melbourne outfits will look to end their wait for the title. The Renegades managed to qualify for the semi-finals in the past two seasons and will look to build on their performance this season too. On the other hand, the Stars have never made the top four and will to improve on their last season's finish, where they finished at the bottom of the table.
Our prediction is that the Renegades will beat Stars on Sunday, with the former looking formidable on paper with the arrivals of Erin Fazackerly and Lizelle Lee. They also have a superior head to head record in the last five games, winning three of those.
