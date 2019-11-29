MR-W Vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match News

The 50th match of the ongoing 2019-20 Women’s Big Bash League will be played between Melbourne Renegades Women and Melbourne Stars Women. Their T20 fixture will be played at the CitiPower Centre in Melbourne and it is scheduled to start at 5:10 AM IST on November 30.

We couldn’t possibly change the team that chased down 184 in 19 overs! https://t.co/Q50XZ1rWH8 View our full 13-player squad for our clash with the Stars on Saturday #GETONRED pic.twitter.com/0BwdzJweS3 — Renegades WBBL (@RenegadesWBBL) November 29, 2019

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing fifth season of Women’s Big Bash League started on October 18 with a match between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder. Melbourne Renegades are place fifth on the points table with six wins and six defeats out of their 12 matches. Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars are at the bottom of the table with just two wins out of their 12 fixtures.

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 Squad details

MR-W vs MS-W Dream11: MR-W Squad

Anna Lanning, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Jessica Duffin (c), Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Josephine Dooley (wk), Maitlan Brown, Carly Leeson, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Strano, Courtney Neale, Sophie Molineux, Claire Koski, Erica Kershaw, Makinley Blows

MR-W vs MS-W Dream11: MS-W Squad

Elyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Nicola Hancock, Madeline Penna, Alana King, Holly Ferling, Emma Inglis, Katey Martin, Angela Reakes, Chloe Rafferty, Lucy Cripps, Kristen Beams

Fast bowler @Holly_Ferling chats about being a part of the Stars family, WBBL|05 and our exciting youngsters 💚



READ 👉 https://t.co/z2vLaRgmYM pic.twitter.com/2qLVF7XZB9 — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) November 29, 2019

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

MR-W vs MS-W Suggested Dream11 Team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Josephine Dooley

All-rounder – Sophie Molineux, Danielle Wyatt

Batswomen – Jessica Duffin (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lizelle Lee, Katey Martin

Bowlers – Georgia Wareham, Lea Tahuhu, Kristen Beams, Alana King

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand