MR W Vs ST W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League Game Preview

The Melbourne Renegades Women will go up against the Sydney Thunder Women in the 22nd match of the Women's Big Bash League 2020-21. The MR W vs ST W match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am on November 7 from the Hurstville Oval, Sydney. Here is our MR W vs ST W Dream11 prediction, MR W vs ST W Dream11 team and MR W vs ST W Dream11 top picks.
This is a bummer. Sorry to hear Maitlan, and all the best for a speedy recovery ❤️https://t.co/QEME77fWtQ— Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 6, 2020
The Melbourne Renegades Women have not had the best start to their Women's Big Bash League campaign this season. This has been a steep fall for the Renegades, who almost made the finals of the WBBL last season. After losing out on a spot in the final by just 4 wickets last year, the Renegades would have hoped to improve their performance in 2020. However, with three losses and 2 draws, the Renegades have managed just two points and are at the last spot as of now.
Sydney Thunder on the other hand, are unbeaten this year. They have won 3 of their five matches, against Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth. Their first two matches, against the Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers, were washed out. Sydney Thunder also have a great track record against the Renegades, having defeated them in 4 out their last five matches. Their only loss to the side came last year after Thunder failed to chase the required 152 runs.
Melbourne Renegades predicted playing XI
Amy Satterthwaite (c), Makinley Blows, Erin Fazackerley, Ella Hayward, Lizelle Lee, Carly Leeson, Rosemary Mair, Sophie Molineux, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb
Sydney Thunder predicted playing XI
Rachel Trenaman, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Tahlia Wilson, Lauren Smith, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates, Gabrielle Sutcliffe.
Melbourne Renegades - Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Molineux, Carly Leeson
Sydney Thunder - Rachael Haynes, Heather Knight, Sammy Jo-Johnson
Wicketkeeper - Lizelle Lee
Batswomen - Rachel Haynes, Rachel Trenaman, Amy Sattherwaite
Allrounders - Heather Knight, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux
Bowlers - Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates, and Lauren Smith
According to our MR W vs ST W match prediction, the Sydney Thunders will remain unbeaten and win this match.
Note: The MR W vs ST W Dream11 prediction and MR W vs ST W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MR W vs ST W Dream11 team and MR W vs ST W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
