MRS Vs BLS Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, St. Lucia T10 Match Preview

The Mon Repos Stars will take on the Babonneau Leatherbacks in the 26th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 12, 2021. Here is our MRS vs BLS Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021: MRS vs BLS preview

Last season's runners-up, the Mon Repos Stars will go up against the Babonneau Leatherbacks for their last match of the series. In 6th place on the table after one loss, one draw and one win, the Stars' 3 points will not be enough to book them a playoffs spot - even with a win in this game. In a similar situation, but with just one win from three games, the Leatherbacks also stand no chance at qualification. Both teams will hope to end their runs at the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast with wins.

MRS vs BLS player record

With 67 runs from three games, Sadrack Descartes has been the best batsman for Mon Repos Stars through the tournament while Caleb Thomas has been the pick of the batters for the Leatherbacks. Coming to bowling, Shervon Joseph will be the picks of the bowlers for the Leatherbacks, with 4 wickets from three games. Kevin Augustin has been the best bowler for the Stars.

MRS vs BLS: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. However, with an average first innings score of 109 in the last five games, the surface is turning into a batsman's dream as the tournament progresses. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts rainfall at around 2 PM local time meaning that the match may be delayed. The temperature is expected to be around 28°C, with 67% humidity and 73% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 109 (last five matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 2 of 3

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

MRS vs BLS Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

MRS: Sabinus Emmanuel, Christian Charlery, Craig Emmanuel, Kevin Augustin, Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Keon Gaston, Rohan Lesmond, Jamal Lesmond, Dichege Henry, Khurnan Henry.

BLS: Thomas Caleb, Antoine Zayee, Shervon Joseph, Joseph Alex, Alvin Lafeuille, Qwaine Henry, Abraham Steven, Wilfred Nehemiah, Nyeem Rosemond, Stuart Calderon, Jervaughn Charles.

MRS vs BLS best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Qwaine Henry, Thomas Caleb, Shervon Joseph

Vice-Captain – Jervaughn Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery

Shervon Joseph and Qwaine Henry will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

MRS vs BLS Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Qwaine Henry (VC)

Batsmen – Joseph Alex, Christian Charlery, Keon Gaston,

All-Rounders – Kevin Augustin, Thomas Caleb, Sadrack Descartes, Shervon Joseph (C)

Bowlers – Jervaughn Charles, Hazel Charlery, Stuart Calderon

MRS vs BLS Dream11 Prediction

According to our MRS vs BLS Dream11 prediction, the Mon Repos Stars are likely to edge past the Babonneau Leatherbacks and win this match.

Note: The MRS vs BLS player record and as a result, the MRS vs BLS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MRS vs BLS Dream11 team and MRS vs BLS prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: St. Lucia T10 Instagram