MRS Vs GICB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Top Fantasy Picks

The Mon Repos Stars will take on the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters in the 12th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 12:00 AM IST (2:30 PM local time, May 5) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 6, 2021. Here is our MRS vs GICB Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021: MRS vs GICB preview

With two spots in the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 playoffs booked by the Micoud Eagles and the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, eight teams, including the Mon Repos Stars and the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will fight for the two remaining places in round 2. Coming into this match having won their sole fixture against the Choiseul Clay Pots by 5 wickets, GICB will be looking to improve upon their result from last season, when they went down to the Mon Repos Stars in the playoffs. Meanwhile, last year's runners-up, the Mon Repos Stars will hope to get their season off to a winning start in this game.

MRS vs GICB: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 83 in the tournament so far, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. AccuWeather predicts rain showers before and after the match but not during it. The temperature is expected to be around 29°C, with 60% humidity and 34% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 83

Record of chasing teams: Won – 7 of 10

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

MRS vs GICB Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

MRS: Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Evanus Emmanuel, Keon Gaston,Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Kevin Augustin, Jamal Lesmond, Christian Charlery (c), Dichege Henry, Craig Emmanuel.

GICB: Vernillius Gabriel (wk), Khan Elcock, Lee Solomon, Kimani Melius (c), Jared Goodman, Udell Preville, Larry Edwards, Royce Paul, Tyrel Chicot, Kymani Sexius, Dornan Edward.

MRS vs GICB best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Larry Edwards, Kevin Augustin

Vice-Captain – Kimani Melius, Sabinus Emmanuel

Larry Edwards and Kimani Melius will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

MRS vs GICB Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sabinus Emmanuel

Batsmen – Lee Solomon, Kimani Melius (VC), Evanus Emmanuel

All-Rounders – Larry Edwards (C), Sadrack Descartes, Kevin Augustin

Bowlers – Dornan Edward, Tyrel Chicot, Hazel Charlery, Dichege Henry

MRS vs GICB Dream11 Prediction

According to our MRS vs GICB Dream11 prediction, the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters are likely to edge past the Mon Repos Stars and win this match.

Note: The MRS vs GICB player record and as a result, the MRS vs GICB best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MRS vs GICB Dream11 team and MRS vs GICB prediction do not guarantee positive results.

