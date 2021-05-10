MRS Vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Top Fantasy Picks

The Mon Repos Stars will take on the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars in the 22nd match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 10, 2021. Here is our MRS vs SSCS Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021: MRS vs SSCS preview

With three wins and two losses in the series so far, the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars find themselves at the second place on the table at the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. With a playoffs spot already booked up, the Stars will hope to get to Round 2 as the table toppers. They will be high on confidence after their 7-wicket win over the Gros Island Cannon Blasters in their last match.

Meanwhile, last season's runners-up, the Mon Repos Stars are at the 7th place and will be coming into this match off of a loss to the Choiseul Clay Pots. With one loss and one win, they will have to win each of their remaining games to make it to the playoffs.

MRS vs SSCS player record

With 97 runs to his name after five matches, Julian Sylvester is the highest scorer for the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars. Skipper Shani Mesmain has been the best bowler for the side with 6 wickets. He is followed by Kervell Prospere, who has 4 wickets from five matches. Hazel Charlery is the best batsman for Mon Repos Stars while Kevin Augustin has been the best bowler for them.

MRS vs SSCS: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. However, with an average first innings score of 109 in the last five games, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen so far. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts some rain at around 2 PM. The temperature is expected to be around 28°C, with 63% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 109 (last five matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 2 of 3

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

MRS vs SSCS Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

MRS: Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Evanus Emmanuel, Keon Gaston,Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Kevin Augustin, Jamal Lesmond, Christian Charlery (c), Dichege Henry, Craig Emmanuel

SSCS: Shani Mesmain (C), Keither Prospere, Tennacy Hippoltye (WK), Julian Sylvester, Ashley Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Bradley Tisson, Dalius Monrose, Jervan Charles, Kevin Gassie, Kervell Prospere

MRS vs SSCS best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Kevin Augustin, Craig Emmanuel, Julian Sylvester

Vice-Captain – Shani Mesmain, Kervell Prospere, Sadrack Descartes

Kevin Augustin and Shani Mesmain will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sabinus Emmanuel

Batsmen – Craig Emmanuel, Julian Sylvester, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippolyte

All-Rounders – Sadrack Descartes, Kevin Augustin

Bowlers – Hazel Charlery, Dichege Henry, Shani Mesmain, Kervell Prospere

MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction

According to our MRS vs SSCS Dream11 prediction, the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars are likely to edge past the Mon Repos Stars and win this match.

Note: The MRS vs SSCS player record and as a result, the MRS vs SSCS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MRS vs SSCS Dream11 team and MRS vs SSCS prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: St. Lucia T10 Instagram