MS Dhoni Adds Rare 1971 Land Rover Series 3 Station Wagon To His Vast Car Collection

Indian cricketing legend and World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni has not been shy about his collection of priceless cars and bikes that he has collected over the years. The former Indian cricket team captain has added another vehicle to this precious list of his with the 1971 Land Rover Series 3 Station Wagon that he bought in an auction in December 2021. The vehicle was up for sale through an auction organised by the Big Boy Toyz (BBT), where 19 other classes of luxury cars including the likes of Rolls Royces, Cadillacs, Buicks, Chevrolets, Land Rovers, Austin, Mercedes were also up for grabs.

What must have caught the eye of Dhoni is the rarity and the features of this vehicle. Multiple media reports suggest that it was one of the most successful and popular vehicles in the Land Rover series between 1971-1985 and over 4,40,000 were built during the same years. The vehicle offered engine options ranging from a 2.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine to a 3.5-litre V8 engine apart from its catchy look sporting a dual-tone finish with yellow and white colours. While the Land Rover 3 does seem priceless, the bidding amount by Dhoni remains unclear. However, the BBT revealed that the bidding for a Volkswagen Beetle started at Rs one lakh and was sold for Rs 25 lakhs.

The vehicular treasure trove of MSD

While the Land Rover 3 is set to make its way to Dhoni's garage in Ranchi, the former Indian skipper's treasure already includes some rare vehicles. The list of Dhoni's bike collections includes BSA Goldstar, Kawasaki Ninja ZX14R, Harley-Davidson Fatboy, Confederate Hellcat X32, Yamaha RD350, and a Kawasaki Ninja H2. His collection of four-wheelers is also as rich as his cricketing and captaincy records as cars like Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7 and a Porsche 911 are parked in his garage.

Image: Instagram/@bigboytoyz_India/PTI