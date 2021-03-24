MS Dhoni And Co.'s Date For Landing In Mumbai And Place Of Stay Revealed By CSK CEO

Several Indian Premier League franchises have started their preparations for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. MS Dhoni and co. the first side to commence their preparatory camp ahead of the much-anticipated season. Notable players from the side had flown Chennai for the training camp. The franchise will soon shift its base to Mumbai, keeping the IPL 2021 schedule in mind.

CSK players all set to shift their base to Mumbai

The forthcoming season marks the return of the popular tournament on Indian soil after the previous year's edition was held in the UAE because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in an attempt to ensure that there are no lapses, have decided to conduct the matches behind closed doors. Moreover, the schedule is also set in such a manner that the teams do not have to travel frequently.

No teams will have any home advantage this year as they will have to play at neutral venues. While the Chennai Super Kings have a spectacular record at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, they are not slated to play any encounter at the venue. The MS Dhoni-led side will play their initial matches in Mumbai, and the side will soon travel to the city to get accustomed to the conditions. In a conversation with InsideSport, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan revealed that the contingent is scheduled to leave for Mumbai by March 26.

Vishwanathan also shared details about the team's stay in Mumbai. The CEO mentioned that they will be stationed at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai. He also stated that their star batsman Suresh Raina will join the side directly in Mumbai on March 26. The CSK team 2021 will open their IPL 2021 campaign on April 10 as they take on the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After their underwhelming run in the UAE, the CSK side would be keen on staging a turnaround in this year's edition of the cash-rich league. Here is the CSK team 2021 schedule -

CSK team 2021

CSK players retained: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction: Moeen Ali (â‚¹7 crore), K Gowtham (â‚¹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (â‚¹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (â‚¹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (â‚¹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (â‚¹20 lakh)

