MS Dhoni And His Bike Rides Missed By Daughter Ziva In Adorable Instagram Post

Former India captain MS Dhoni enjoys a quiet life off the cricket field. The Chennai Super Kings skipper is not as regular on social media as much as his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva Dhoni, who are active on Instagram and frequently provide insight into the 39-year-old's life. At present, MS Dhoni is in Chennai training for the IPL 2020 at CSK's special camp after testing negative for COVID-19.

MS Dhoni bikes: Ziva Dhoni misses bike rides with her father in adorable Instagram post

In an affable post by Ziva Dhoni's Instagram account, manager by her parents, she mentioned that she misses bike rides with the former Indian captain. MS Dhoni's affinity for bikes is well documented and it seems like Ziva Dhoni has inherited his love for the machines. The CSK captain and his daughter have time and again gone or bike rides, with Sakshi Dhoni in a recent live stream sharing a glimpse of their trip on the roads of Ranchi.

In an earlier video, Dhoni could be seen giving Ziva a ride in their spacious farmhouse complex. Sakshi had also offered a glimpse of the former Indian captain's insane bike collection which according to reports, includes some high-end bikes like Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusa and a Norton Vintage beside several others.

Latest Snap Of @MSDhoni Bike Riding With Ziva ! 😍♥️



V.C - @SaakshiSRawat Via Insta Live pic.twitter.com/PHgl2mJ7zL — DHONI Tamil FC™ (@DhoniTamilFC) August 7, 2020

MS Dhoni bikes: Former Indian captain announces retirement

After a year-long sabbatical, former India captain MS Dhoni ended his glorious international cricket career on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Dhoni last played in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand and now has brought curtains on his glorious international career. The 39-year-old retires as one of the greats of the game and remains the only captain to win all three ICC trophies. The CSK boasts of numerous batting and captaincy records en route his 16-year international career. Along with Dhoni, his long-time teammate and CSK vice-captain Suresh Raina also announced his retirement.

Despite their retirement, both Dhoni and Raina will feature for CSK in the upcoming IPL 2020. The tournament, initially slated to begin in March was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin on September 19 in the UAE behind closed doors, and CSK will hope to add another title to their cabinet. The Chennai franchise have reached the finals on both occasions since their return from suspensions, winning the 2018 one against Sunrisers Hyderbad, before suffering a one-run defeat last year to the Mumbai Indians.

(Image Courtesy: Ziva Dhoni Instagram)