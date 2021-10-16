MS Dhoni And Sakshi Expecting Their Second Child In 2022: Reports

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scripted history on Friday after they bagged their 4th Indian Premier League (IPL) title against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Stadium. At the crux of CSK's record winning success was skipper MS Dhoni who played his 10th final, ninth with CSK, and led his franchise to glory yet again. As fans took to celebrate the cricket legend's success, a heart-warming video of his wife and daughter running to congratulate him began doing the rounds on social media. The video which showed Sakshi Dhoni and Ziva running onto the field to embrace the man of the hour, however, stirred speculations amongst fans.

In the video, Sakshi Dhoni was spotted wearing a loose yellow dress sparking rumours that she was allegedly hiding her pregnancy. Netizens took to Twitter to suggest that Dhoni was expecting his second child with his wife. The rumours blew up after social media users claimed that in a close-up photograph, shared by Dhoni's CSK teammate Suresh Raina, Sakshi's alleged baby bump was visible. Reports have claimed that Suresh Raina’s wife Priyanka has confirmed that Sakshi is pregnant and the couple is expecting a baby in 2022. Sakshi is said to be 4-months pregnant, as per reports.

It is an absolute bliss on winning our 4th IPL. Extremely proud to be among such brilliant team players & leadership, heartfelt thanks @ChennaiIPL for putting all the efforts & making this journey a memorable one! #IPLFinal #champions #WhistlePodu #family #Yellove 💛 pic.twitter.com/PyRwWeP6vY — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 15, 2021

Netizens react to Sakshi's alleged pregnancy

Priyanka Raina confirms that MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi is pregnant. Ziva's sibling and MS' second child is soon arriving 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦❤️#MSDhoni #SakshiDhoni #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/nnCseqA953 — Saiᴿᵃᵈʰᵉˢʰʸᵃᵐ💞 (@SaiPrabhas777) October 16, 2021

Yes Shakshi Dhoni Was 4 Month Pregnant

~ Suresh Raina Wife — Mufaddal Vohra (@Mufaddal_V0hra) October 15, 2021

Aawww!! Sakshi Dhoni is pregnant again🥺🥺💛💛 So happy for her🧿!



Yesss!! Another Kutty is arriving soon😭🧿💫 God bless her & Dhoni fam with love & luck✨#MSDhoni #SakshiDhoni#MahiSakshi pic.twitter.com/SG8xgR1IsN — 💌ᴬᶠᴳ (@SnegaPriyaS) October 15, 2021

CSK vs KKR: CSK wins IPL 2021

In the CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 final, Faf du Plessis set the stage for the 'Men in Yellow' as he scored 86 runs and missed the Orange cap by just 2 runs. Apart from him, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali and Robin Uthappa also made crucial contributions and pushed the team's total to 192 in 20 overs. When KKR came out to bat in the 2nd innings, Venkatesh Iyer, who has been a revelation for KKR, continued his brilliant run on the night of the finals. Luck was with the KKR openers, who were handed a lifeline each, with Iyer being dropped on 0 by Dhoni and Gill being saved by the spider-cam.

Shardul Thakur however, managed to send back Iyer and Nitish Rana to bring the game back into balance as KKR went from 91/0 to 125/8. Shivam Mavi and Lockie Ferguson tried their best to hit a few shots, but it was a little too late. For Chennai Super Kings, Thakur ended the game with three wickets sending CSK to the finish line by 27 runs.