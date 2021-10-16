Last Updated:

MS Dhoni And Sakshi Expecting Their Second Child In 2022: Reports

Reports have claimed that Suresh Raina’s wife Priyanka has confirmed that Sakshi is pregnant and MS Dhoni is expecting his second baby in 2022. Read further.

MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scripted history on Friday after they bagged their 4th Indian Premier League (IPL) title against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Stadium. At the crux of CSK's record winning success was skipper MS Dhoni who played his 10th final, ninth with CSK, and led his franchise to glory yet again. As fans took to celebrate the cricket legend's success, a heart-warming video of his wife and daughter running to congratulate him began doing the rounds on social media. The video which showed Sakshi Dhoni and Ziva running onto the field to embrace the man of the hour, however, stirred speculations amongst fans.

In the video, Sakshi Dhoni was spotted wearing a loose yellow dress sparking rumours that she was allegedly hiding her pregnancy. Netizens took to Twitter to suggest that Dhoni was expecting his second child with his wife. The rumours blew up after social media users claimed that in a close-up photograph, shared by Dhoni's CSK teammate Suresh Raina, Sakshi's alleged baby bump was visible. Reports have claimed that Suresh Raina’s wife Priyanka has confirmed that Sakshi is pregnant and the couple is expecting a baby in 2022. Sakshi is said to be 4-months pregnant, as per reports.

Netizens react to Sakshi's alleged pregnancy 

CSK vs KKR: CSK wins IPL 2021

In the CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 final, Faf du Plessis set the stage for the 'Men in Yellow' as he scored 86 runs and missed the Orange cap by just 2 runs. Apart from him, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali and Robin Uthappa also made crucial contributions and pushed the team's total to 192 in 20 overs. When KKR came out to bat in the 2nd innings, Venkatesh Iyer, who has been a revelation for KKR, continued his brilliant run on the night of the finals. Luck was with the KKR openers, who were handed a lifeline each, with Iyer being dropped on 0 by Dhoni and Gill being saved by the spider-cam. 

Shardul Thakur however, managed to send back Iyer and Nitish Rana to bring the game back into balance as KKR went from 91/0 to 125/8. Shivam Mavi and Lockie Ferguson tried their best to hit a few shots, but it was a little too late. For Chennai Super Kings, Thakur ended the game with three wickets sending CSK to the finish line by 27 runs. 

