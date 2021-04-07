MS Dhoni & Suresh Raina Reunite On Pitch After Retirement In CSK's Intra-squad Game, WATCH

With just two days for the IPL 2021 to commence, three-time champions Chennai Super Kings held their first intra-squad game recently as most of the players completed their mandatory quarantine. The 'Super Match' featuring the likes of CSK stars including Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, also witnessed skipper MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina bat together for the first time after their retirement from international cricket last year. Following the former India captain, Suresh Raina also announced his retirement just moments after MS Dhoni put out his retirement post on social media.

In the Super Match played between CSK players, Thala was seen smacking the ball mercilessly out of the park whereas a glimpse of Chinna Thala's shots showed his groovy strokes which he still holds despite being out of action for nearly two years now. The highlights video shared by the franchise on Twitter also gives a sneak-peek into Raina's bowling which might be a hint suggesting that the batting all-rounder might also be seen in action with the ball this time in the IPL. While it is unclear who won the game, the highlights show CSK's preparations to clinch their fourth title and equal Mumbai Indians' record.

Watch the CSK intra-squad game here:

The highlights of the intra-squad game have also excited fans who can't wait to see the Men in Yellow return to action. Here's how netizens reacted:

Raina Bowling ðŸ˜ðŸ”¥ part time Bowler ready ðŸ˜‹ Appadiye vintage raina vai pakkura mathiri irukke Leo ðŸ’›ðŸ•º — ðŸ”¥ à®¤à®™à¯à®• à®¤à®³à®ªà®¤à®¿™ ðŸ”¥ (@TT_RagulRaina) April 7, 2021

Did not get a proper look but Gaikwad, Raina, Dhoni, seemed to be hitting the ball really well. It was overall a great practice match, and I hope CSK go on to perform well at IPL 2021. ðŸ™ŒðŸ’›



Need to just believe in the process and preach what was practised by us. ðŸ’¯ðŸ”¥ — Aditya Singh Rawat (@Catslayer_999) April 7, 2021

This Run Out Is The Moment Of The Match ! ðŸ’›ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/KiFZEHFdXO — Nithish Msdian ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@thebrainofmsd) April 7, 2021

Six Of The Match ! ðŸ’¥ pic.twitter.com/rUlaXYUYNw — Nithish Msdian ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@thebrainofmsd) April 7, 2021

CSK will begin their campaign against Delhi Capitals led by a young Rishabh Pant on April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK team 2021 will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata. The Men in Yellow will be hoping for a turnaround in their fortunes after their dismal performance last year. The squad has been boosted with the inclusion of Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham and Robin Uthappa. However, the franchise will also miss the services of Australian speedster Josh Hazle wood who pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on April 9 from Chennai as BCCI unveiled the schedule for the marquee event. The IPL Governing Council informed that IPL 2021 would begin at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai taking on Bangalore. After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event.