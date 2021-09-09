MS Dhoni As India's Mentor A 'way To Use His Experience' For T20 World Cup: Sourav Ganguly

The much-anticipated Team India's T20 World Cup squad was announced on Wednesday with former skipper MS Dhoni reuniting the 'Men In Blue' as the side's mentor. The BCCI on Wednesday announced an 18-man squad for the T20 World Cup including 3 players in the stand-by list-Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar. However, fans burst into celebration on social media when BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced that MS Dhoni will be mentoring Virat Kohli & Co. in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Now, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has revealed why the cricket board decided to appoint MS Dhoni as Team India's mentor.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that MS Dhoni's appointment as India's mentor was a way to use his experience in the T20 World Cup. Ganguly also expressed his gratitude to Chennai Super Kings' skipper for accepting the role.

Ganguly opines on MS Dhoni as India's T20 World Cup mentor

During the T20 World Cup squad announcement, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had said, " "I am glad that MS has accepted this offer and he is keen to contribute to our national team once again. MS Dhoni will work closely with Ravi Shastri as well as the other support staff to provide support to Team India,"

Suresh Raina lauds decision to make MS Dhoni mentor for T20 World Cup

Earlier, India's former international cricketer Suresh Raina stated that the appointment of MS Dhoni as the mentor of India's T20 World Cup squad is a "fabulous decision" by the BCCI. After the apex cricketing body of India announced the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and revealed that legendary wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni will mentor the team. Meanwhile, Suresh Raina turned to social media to appreciate the BCCI's decision. Raina also lauded the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin in the squad and said the selected team looks "very balanced".

India's T20 World Cup squad

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

(Image Credits: @BCCI/Twitter/PTI)