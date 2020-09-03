MS Dhoni Becomes India's Most Successful Test Captain On Home Soil On Sep 3, 2012: Watch

MS Dhoni is widely acknowledged as one of the most prominent cricket captains that the world has seen. The likes of former India captain Kapil Dev and ex-India coach Greg Chappell consider him as one of the most influential captains in the last 50 years. Amongst Dhoni's major achievements as India's captain, he remains the only player to win all ICC tournaments at the helm of any national team in the sport's history.

When 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni became most successful captain on Indian soil

However, Dhoni's pedigree in captaining the Indian Test team was no less than that in white-ball cricket. MS Dhoni, who took over the Test captaincy from Anil Kumble in 2008, reached a significant milestone on September 3, 2012.

After whitewashing New Zealand in a 2-match Test series, MS Dhoni became the most successful Test captain of India on home soil with his 14th win. He overtook Mohammad Azharuddin, who had 13 victories to his name, whereas Sourav Ganguly had led India to 10 Test match wins at home. Popular YouTuber Rob Moody shared the winning moments from the game on his Twitter account on Thursday, which marked the 8th anniversary of the momentous occasion.

INDIA GOLD!



September 3 2012, a vintage day for India



☑️ Dhoni winning a test with a 6

☑️ 1st series for 18 years without Dravid and Laxman

☑️ Virat Kohli 51* in the 4th innings

☑️ Dhoni becomes the most successful Indian captain at home



Raina's dirty slog didn't help much🤣 pic.twitter.com/FzfQvcU1M1 — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) September 3, 2020

The New Zealand Test series was also special, as it was the first Test series for India in 18 years without both Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman. Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid had retired from Test cricket earlier that year, whereas VVS Laxman was not included in the Indian squad for that series. However, the then young prodigy, Virat Kohli took the game away from the Kiwis with a century in the first innings and an unbeaten 51 in India's second innings

MS Dhoni ended up being India's most successful Test captain with 27 victories to his name until current India captain, Virat Kohli, overtook Dhoni incidentally on September 2, 2019, after a victory against the West Indies. Dhoni was the first skipper to take India to the No.1 rankings in Tests and also the first Indian captain to whitewash Australia in a Test series. After MS Dhoni's retirement from Test cricket in 2014, Virat Kohli took over and holds a staggering record of 33 wins in 55 Test matches as captain with a win percentage of 60.

MS Dhoni retirement news

MS Dhoni took cricket fans by surprise on August 15 this year as he took to Instagram to announce his retirement from international cricket. It had been over a year since Dhoni last played for India, which made the Dhoni retirement plan redundant in a way . His last match in national colours was the World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand in Manchester on July 10. However, he will continue playing for his IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings, as he is set to lead the team in the IPL 2020.