MS Dhoni Being Unstoppable In The Nets Video EXPLODES Online Ahead Of 1st IPL Game: WATCH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is getting back in the groove for the forthcoming 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The veteran stumper, who joined the CSK training camp in March, has been sweating it out in the nets for almost a month. Dhoni has been away from competitive cricket since the end of the IPL 2020 in November last year, which is why he is leaving no stones unturned to gear up for the cricketing extravaganza.
On Monday, the official Instagram handle of Chennai Super Kings uploaded a video of their captain batting in the nets. In the video, Dhoni is seen going berserk over the bowlers as he hit a wide range of shots. The former cricketer looked in great nick as he middle all the balls and sent a few out of the park. CSK captioned the video, "Thala Paraak fully loaded! #WhistlePodu #Yellove."
As expected, MS Dhoni's fans flooded the comments section and expressed their excitement to see their beloved 'Thala' back on the field. The 39-year old would look to carry his training form into the IPL. Dhoni had a below-par IPL 2020 where he managed to score just 200 runs in 14 matches at a dismal average of 25.00 and a modest strike rate of 116.27.
His awful form was one of the reasons behind the franchise's dreadful season where they finished at the penultimate spot in the points table, thus failing to qualify for IPL playoffs for the first time. MS Dhoni would like to rectify the team's errors from last year and put in a much-improved performance this year.
The MS Dhoni IPL 2021 salary is â‚¹15 crore. Notably, the sum he earns from IPL 2021 will take his total compensation from the tournament over â‚¹152 crore. Dhoni is also the highest-paid cricketer overall in the league.
Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is gearing up to lead the CSK squad in the IPL 2021. According to the CSK IPL 2021 schedule, the CSK will take on Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The CSK team 2021 will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.
