MS Dhoni Best Finisher, Virat Kohli Fav Current Cricketer: South Africa star Reveals Why

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are among the two most celebrated Indian cricketers over recent years. MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket, however, his legacy is still tough to match for any cricketers around the world. On the other hand, Team India skipper Virat Kohli is considered to be one of the best batsmen in the world across all three formats in modern-day cricket. Recently, South Africa's David Miller who is popularly known as 'Killer Miller' for his aggressive style of batting answered his fans' queries through an #AskMiller session on Twitter. David Miller who played for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021 was asked various questions on Twitter and the majority of it was related to Indian cricket and IPL.

MS Dhoni Best Finisher I Have Ever Seen, Says David Miller

During the #AskMiller session, David Miller was asked numerous questions on Twitter and one of the fans asked the 31-year-old South African batsman about his thoughts on Team India's World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni. On MS Dhoni, David Miller said that MS Dhoni is one of his favourite cricketers and he is the best finisher he has ever seen. "One of my favourite cricketers.. Best finisher I’ve seen, very humble and love his calm demeanour."

One of my favourite cricketers.. Best finisher I’ve seen, very humble and love his calm demeanour https://t.co/JrCGv2HnuP — David Miller (@DavidMillerSA12) June 2, 2021

David Miller was also asked about few words for Indian fans, on that David Miller said, "Very high spirited and loving!". However, when asked about who is his favourite cricketer currently, David Miller answered 'Who other than Virat Kohli.'

Recently, Virat Kohli during an 'Ask Me Anything' session had described his bond with MS Dhoni with two words 'Trust and Respect'.

MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli? Vaughan names the better captain

During an interview with crictracker, England's former skipper Michael Vaughan was asked to choose the better among MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Vaughan without any hesitation named MS Dhoni as the best captain in terms of white-ball cricket, however, the former English skipper also said that Virat Kohli is better than MS Dhoni in terms of captainship in the longer format of the game. "MS Dhoni. He’s the trailblazer in the white-ball game. He’s the best ever T20 captain by a good distance. What he brought to the Indian team was fantastic. Virat is the better Test captain, but across formats, it’s Dhoni," said Vaughan.

During the IPl 2021 first leg, Michael Vaughan had praised Team India's former skipper MS Dhoni. During the IPL 2021 in a match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, Vaughan had called the CSK skipper 'the best tactician' of T20 he has ever seen. Vaughan had said that MS Dhoni might have lost his old touch with the bat but in terms of captainship, he is still the best.

(Image Credits: AP)