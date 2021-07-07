MS Dhoni Birthday: CSK Players Come Up With Special Wish For 'Captain Cool' As He Turns 40

Three-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have come forward and wished their evergreen captain, MS Dhoni, as he turned 40 on Wednesday. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is regarded as arguably the best captain in the history of Indian Cricket and one of the finest in world cricket.

MS Dhoni has been associated with CSK ever since the inception of the IPL back in 2008.

MS Dhoni birthday: CSK players wish 'Captain Cool' as he turns 40

As MS Dhoni turned a year older, his CSK team-mates including the likes of young all-rounder Sam Curran, senior Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, veteran batsman Robin Uthappa, etc. came forward to wish their skipper on his 40th birthday.

"Hey MS, just wishing you a happy 40th birthday. Hope you have a fantastic day and it's been great to get to know you last couple of years in Chennai. Thank you for everything you have done for me and the team. Really love playing with you and hopefully, we can play for a few more years", said Sam Curran in a video posted by CSK on their official Twitter handle.

"Hi, skipper. Wishing you lots of love and happiness and lots of happy birthday wishes. Have a long life and make sure you enjoy your life. Happy birthday brother", said Suresh Raina.

"Hello, Mahi Bhai! Wishing you a very happy birthday. Stay happy, stay fit. Looking forward to seeing you very soon", said Ravindra Jadeja.

IPL 2021: Can MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings stage comeback in the second phase?

Prior to its temporary suspension, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had occupied the second spot in the IPL 2021 points table with five wins, two losses from their seven matches, and 10 points to their tally. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has not been up to the mark with the bat as he has only managed to amass 37 runs from seven games so far at an average of 12.33 and a strike rate of 123.33.

The former Team India skipper would be hoping to make a statement during the second phase of IPL 2021 that gets underway on September 19 as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) look to win the marquee tournament for the fourth time.