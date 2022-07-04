MS Dhoni Birthday: CSK Skipper Visits London Ahead Of 41st B'day, Wife Sakshi Shares Pics

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni travelled to England with his family for a vacation ahead of his 41st birthday. Dhoni's wife Sakshi posted a photo of the renowned cricketer in London on her official Instagram account. Since then, the post has gained a lot of traction on various social media platforms. Dhoni will turn 41 years old on July 7. Sakshi, the Ranchi-born athlete's wife, frequently posts photos of him to provide his fans a glimpse into his life given that Dhoni himself is a passive social media user.

Dhoni recently made headlines for getting ayurvedic treatment from a roadside practitioner in a village close to his hometown of Ranchi. According to reports, Dhoni paid Rs. 40 per visit for the therapy for his knee pain. Everyone was caught off guard by the incident as Dhoni opted to see a practitioner with no degree rather than using world-class medical facilities that are at his disposal.

Dhoni was last seen in action during the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It turned out to be one of the worst seasons for Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings as they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in the tournament's history.

Dhoni himself had a pretty average season with the bat as he scored just 232 runs in 14 matches at an average of 33.14 and a strike rate of 123.40. CSK's performance could have been primarily impacted by the leadership change that occurred mid-season as Ravindra Jadeja resigned as captain and handed it back to Dhoni.

Dhoni's retirement plans?

Dhoni has already said that he plans to return to the IPL next year, maybe for one final stint with the Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni stated during CSK's final game this season that he wants to play his last IPL match at Chepauk because his Chennai fans deserved it more than anyone else.

Dhoni has already taken retirement from international cricket. His last game for the Men in Blue came during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final encounter against New Zealand, where he almost helped India beat the Kiwis and qualify for the final.

Image: Twitter/@CricCrazyJohns/SakshiDhoni/Insta