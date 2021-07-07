MS Dhoni Birthday: Five Times When Former India Skipper Won Matches With Bold Decisions

Mahendra Singh Dhoni also referred to as MSD needs no introduction whether in Indian cricket or at the international stage. The man from Ranchi took Team India to the top of the world, not only with his match finishing skills with the bat, but also with the genius kind of brain he possesses. With a tactical brain and also the ability to remain calm under pressure, Dhoni was able to get his hands on all the trophies that ICC had to offer making him one of the best in the world. On the ocassion of MS Dhoni's birthday, let's take a look at some of the bold decisions which won matches for India.

2007 ICC T20 World Cup final

After a disastrous 2007 World Cup campaign in which India was knocked out in the group stage, the Men in Blue had a chance to redeem themselves in the newest format of the game. Team India surprised everyone to reach the finals of the tournament. Dhoni and co faced arch-rivals Pakistan in the final and as expected the match turned out to be a cracker of a contest. With Misbah-Ul-Haq threatning to take the match away from India, Dhoni gambled by bringing on Joginder Sharma in the final over and rest they say is history with India winning the match by 5 runs.

Promoting himself ahead of Yuvraj Singh in the 2011 ICC World Cup final

With India chasing 275 batting second, Sri Lanka had their grip on the match with wickets of Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Following the dismissal of Virat Kohli, Dhoni decided to come out for batting ahead of Yuvraj Singh who had a fabulous tournament till then while batting at the no.5 spot. With India still needing 161 more runs for victory when Dhoni alongwith Gautam Gambhir stitchd together a match winning partnership. He remained unbeaten on 91 runs but took India to victory by 6 wickets.

Bringing Ishant Sharma in the 18th over of 2013 Champions Trophy Final

With England crusing towards the finish line, India needed a miracle to get back in the match. Dhoni decided to bring on Ishant Sharma in the 18th over in serach of wickets with the pacer untill then not having a great match with the ball. However, Ishant bowled a game changing over by getting wickets of Ravi Bopara and Eoin Morgan in two consecutive balls. Eventually, India won the match by 5 runs and Dhoni also made history by becoming the only skipper to win all three ICC titles- T20I World Cup, ODI World Cup, and Champions Trophy.

India's comeback win versus Bangladesh in 2016 T20 World Cup

This match will be best remebered for MS Dhoni's running out Bangladeshi batsman to take India home. With Bangladesh needing 11 runs for win with four wickets still in hand, Dhoni introduced Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder turned the match in India's favour by first dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim and in the next ball it was Mahmadullah who was run out as India crawled their way back into the match. With Bangladesh needing to score just two runs from their last ball, Pandya bowled outside the off-stump as the ball completely missed the swinging bat of Shuvagata Hom. The two batsmen then attempted to run for a bye but a sprinting MS Dhoni completed the run-out to yield an incredible comeback win.

Making Rohit Sharma open the batting

Having struggled to score runs as a middle order batsman, Rohti Sharma's career took off to a new level altogether after being promoted to open the batting. The move by MS Dhoni during the 2013 Champions Trophy proved to be a masterstroke as the Mumbai Indians skipper went onto break numerous records. Currently, he is the only batsmen to hit three double hundreds in ODIs.

Image: PTI