MS Dhoni Birthday: On ‘Captain Cool's’ 41st Birthday, A Look At His 41 Greatest Records

Legendary former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is celebrating his 41st birthday on Thursday, July 7. Dhoni’s time with the Indian cricket team from 2004 to 2019 is widely considered to be the golden period for the national team, during which he took the team through many glories. At the same time, Dhoni is also a multiple-time Indian Premier League (IPL) skipper with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which shows his command over the game.

Having said that, here’s a look at the 41 greatest records by the Indian cricket legend, on the occasion of his 41st birthday.

MS Dhoni's records in international cricket

MS Dhoni is the first and only Indian captain so far in history, who has won the treble of ICC ODI World Cup, ICC T20 World Cup, and ICC Champions Trophy for India. Dhoni became the first-ever captain to win the ICC T20 World Cup by winning the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007. His knock of 183* runs against Sri Lanka in 2005 is the record highest score by a wicketkeeper in ODIs. In the same match, Dhoni smashed 10 sixes in a single match and became the first Indian cricketer to do so. Dhoni started off his international career with a duck on his debut. Sachin Tendulkar is also one of the many successful cricketers to feature in this unwanted list. During the Champions Trophy 2009, Dhoni memorably decided to put down his gloves to bowl an over and ended up dismissing Travis Dowlin. He is the only captain to win a bowl-out in T20Is, having earned a victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2007, by winning the bowl-out, after the scores were levelled. Dhoni remains to be the only player so far to score more than 8000 runs in ODIs while batting between no. 5 to no. 7. Dhoni became the first India captain to win an away Test series against New Zealand in 41 years during the 2009 tour. During India’s tour of South Africa 2010-11, India managed to draw the Test series under Dhoni’s captaincy, which remains the only occasion India has avoided a Test series loss in South Africa. Dhoni is the only cricketer to lead a team in more than 30 games in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Dhoni led the team in a total of six T20 world cups, and India is the only team so far, which used only one skipper in the tournament from 2007-2016. The legendary captain has won two Asia Cup tournaments in his career as a captain in 2010 and 2016 and picked up the third win after stepping down from captaincy in Asia Cup 2018, where he also led the team in his 200th ODI. Interestingly, Dhoni remains to be the only keeper who has contributed with 100 stumpings in the 20-over format. Known for hitting the ball with his sheer power, Dhoni is the only player who has been involved in over 2000 runs of partnership for the 5th wicket. Dhoni became the 1st Indian cricketer to hit 200 sixes in the ODI format in 2017. As a wicket-keeper, Dhoni has contributed 829 wickets in total during his international career, which is the third-highest tally after Mark Boucher and Adam Gilchrist. He has played for India in a total of 535 international games (347 ODIs, 90 tests, 98 T20Is), which is the second most matches after Sachin Tendulkar. Dhoni became the 5th Indian player to score 10000 ODI runs in January 2019.

MS Dhoni's awards and achievements

MS Dhoni was awarded the Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna award in 2008, which is India's highest honour given for achievement in sports. He was then honoured with India’s fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri in 2009. Meanwhile, in 2018, Dhoni went on to receive India’s third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhusan. Dhoni was chosen as the ICC ODI Player of the Year in 2008 and 2009. He was also a part of the ICC World ODI XI team for a total of eight years and was chosen as the captain in 2009 and from 2011 to 2014. MS Dhoni was also chosen as the captain and wicketkeeper of the ICC Men’s ODI and T20I teams of the decade 2011-2020. At the same time, he also received the ICC Spirit of the cricket award for the decade 2011-2020. MS Dhoni also holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army.

MS Dhoni's IPL Records

MS Dhoni holds the record of making the most no. of appearances in the IPL Playoffs. He has played a total of 10 IPL finals, nine with CSK and one with Rising Pune Supergiants. He has won the IPL, a total of four times, which makes him the 2nd most successful captain in IPL after Rohit Sharma. Dhoni has never scored a century in the 15 seasons of the IPL. His tally of playing 13 IPL seasons with CSK is the 2nd joint-most matches for a single franchise with MI’s Kieron Pollard. Dhoni has won over 100 IPL games, which makes him the only captain to do so. Dhoni won consecutive IPL titles in 2010 and 2011 and became the 1st team to do so.

Other records by MS Dhoni

Before becoming a professional cricketer, Dhoni earned his living as an Indian Railways Ticket Checker (TC). Dhoni has essayed the role of a skipper in 288 T20 matches overall, which is the highest by any cricketer. Dhoni is the first player who recorded an annual brand value of INR 300 crore. Dhoni made his debut under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly, and played under the leaderships of legends like Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble, before becoming the full-time skipper. After stepping down, Dhoni played for India under Virat Kohli and most recently played under Ravindra Jadeja for CSK in IPL 2022. Dhoni donned the iconic no. 7 jersey for his entire career and was compared with the Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. In a rare coincidence, Dhoni started and ended his international career with a run-out. Despite his immense success in international cricket, Dhoni never won the Ranji Trophy or any other domestic tournament.

