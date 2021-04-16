MS Dhoni Can Be Suspended After CSK Vs Rajasthan IPL 2021 Clash; Fined After Punjab Match

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has not had a good start to IPL 2021 as his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals in their season-opener last Saturday. Moreover, MS Dhoni was also fined INR 12 lakhs for maintaining a slow-over rate in that contest and that is exactly what he needs to be careful of in the upcoming game against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MS Dhoni could be banned in case of a repeated offence

Now, Dhoni cannot afford to be held responsible for his team's slow over-rate, or else, he could be severely punished for this act. Prior to the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had given instructions to all eight participating franchises regarding the maximum limit of 90 minutes for bowling 20 overs in an innings.

As per the IPL Code of Conduct, violating the rule for the first time would mean docking of INR 12 lakh and in case of a repeated offence within the next couple of games, then the captain could face a harsh penalty. The match ban decision will rest with the match referee who will take the final call.

The IPL team captain will be fined â‚¹12 lakh and â‚¹24 lakh for the first two offences, respectively. The third offence will result in a fine of â‚¹30 lakh and a one-match ban. From the second offence onwards, â‚¹6 lakh/25 per cent match-fee (whichever is lower) will be the penalty for each team member. For any subsequent violations, they'd be fined â‚¹12 lakhs/50 per cent match-fee.

What factors will be considered in calculating the slow-over rate?

As per the IPL Playing Conditions, the officials will calculate the over-rate at the end of each innings. However, they will take the following allowances into consideration as well according to Clause 12.7.3:

1. The time lost as a result of treatment given to a player by authorized medical personnel on the field of play

2. The time lost as a result of a player being required to leave the field as a result of a serious injury

3. The time is taken for all third umpire referrals, consultations, and any umpire or player reviews

4. The time lost as a result of time-wasting by the batting side

5. The time lost due to all other circumstances that are beyond the control of the fielding side

(Image Courtesy: Twitter@ChennaiIPL)

