MS Dhoni Captured Enjoying Food At A Garage With Old Friends; Pic Goes Viral

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is unquestionably one of the most famous cricketers on the planet, and fans are always hoping to catch a sight of their idol. Dhoni isn't a big fan of social media and avoids the glamour and compulsion that comes with modern technologies. But that doesn't stop Dhoni's ardent fans from scouring the internet for his most recent photos and sharing them with millions of people who would go to any length to see a glimpse of his personal life.

Just recently, a fan page shared Dhoni's latest picture on Instagram, where the legendary cricketer can be seen enjoying food with his a couple of old friends at what appears to be a garage. A vintage Rolls Royce from the 1980s can be seen getting serviced in the background. The Siver Wraith II, according to the page, is the most recent addition to Dhoni's opulent car collection. Earlier this month, Dhoni gifted his wife Sakshi a blue and white vintage car to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Sakshi shared the picture of the car on social media.

MS Dhoni's career

MS Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket on August 15 last year. He last played for India in the semi-final of the 2019 ICC World Cup game against New Zealand, where the Blackcaps defeated the Men in Blue to reach their second consecutive WC final. MS Dhoni is the only international captain to have won all major ICC trophies, including World T20 (2007), World Cup (2011), Champions Trophy (2013). It was under Dhoni's captaincy that Team India reached the number one position in ICC Test rankings for the first time.

During the course of his 15-year-long international career, Dhoni took more than 600 catches and affected 195 stumpings. Dhoni was known for his speed and agility as a wicketkeeper even when he was nearing his retirement age. Dhoni never looked rusty with gloves and his ability to remove bails in a fraction of a second, placed him on top with some of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsman the world has ever seen. Dhoni is the only keeper-batsman with more than 10,000 ODI runs and an average of above 50, which is phenomenal for a player coming down at number 5 or 6 to bat.

(Image Credit: @ms.dhoni.sr07/Insta)

