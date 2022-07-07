MS Dhoni Celebrates 41st Birthday At Wimbledon, Gavaskar & Beckham Also Among The Crowd

Legendary Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni was spotted in the crowd watching live action at Wimbledon on the eve of his 41st birthday on Wednesday. The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to their Twitter handle and shared a picture of 'Thala' Dhoni sitting among the Centre Court crowd ahead of his birthday.

CSK's tweet, however, implied that 'Captain Cool' was revelling in a nail-biting men's singles quarter-final contest between 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and American player Taylor Fritz. The match being played at the Centre Court finished with the Spanish great winning the match by 3-6, 7-5, 3-6. 7-5, 7-6 (10), while battling abdominal pain.

“Yellove All! LION viewing the GOAT!,” CSK said in the caption. At the same time, Wimbledon 2022 re-shared the picture on their social media, with the caption, “An Indian sporting icon watching”. Wimbledon made a further comment and wished Dhoni on the occasion of his birthday.

Sunil Gavaskar spotted cheering for Sania Mirza

“Wishing @mahi7781 an early Happy Birthday - we hope you enjoyed your visit to The Championships,” Wimbledon said. Born on July 7, 1983, the Indian cricket stalwart turns 41-year-old on Thursday.

Alongside Dhoni, English football legend David Beckham was also spotted watching Nadal’s quarter-final match at the center court. Meanwhile, a Twitter user shared an image of batting great Sunil Gavaskar also in attendance at the Centre Court, hinting that he was cheering for 6-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza, who was playing her maiden Wimbledon mixed doubles semi-final along with Mate Pavic on Court Two against defending champions Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk.

12.45 am in India and all eyes on screens. In the stands we have MS Dhoni and Sunil Gavaskar cheering for Indian star- Sania Mirza.#Wimbledon #Wimbledon2022 pic.twitter.com/ToS7oylrXQ — Karamdeep 🎥📱 (@oyeekd) July 6, 2022

More about the Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz Wimbledon 2022 quarter-final match

Coming back to the match, it started with Nadal losing the first set by 3-6, before making a comeback in the next and winning it by 7-5. The 2nd seed battled an abdomen injury throughout the match, as he went on to lose the third set by 3-6. However, Nadal won the final two sets against the No. 11 seed by 7-5 and 7-6 (10) as the match concluded after more than four hours. The Spaniard will now face Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in the semi-final on Friday, while No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic locks horns against Cameron Norrie in the other semi-final on Friday.

Sania Mirza exits Wimbledon 2022 after losing mixed double semi-finals

Meanwhile, alongside the men’s singles quarter-final match, Wednesday’s action in the Wimbledon 2022 also featured the Indian women’s tennis legend Sania Mirza playing in her maiden mixed double semi-finals appearance. Teaming up with Croatian player Mate Pavic, Sania was up against the defending champions Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk. However, Sania’s final Wimbledon appearance for her career ended with score of 6-4, 5-7, and 6-4.

(Image: @wimbledon/@chennaiipl/Instagram)