MS Dhoni Changes Display Picture To Tricolour In First Move On Instagram In Almost 2 Years

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has always tried to maintain distance from social media and fans only come to know about his whereabouts and current status through his wife Sakshi Dhoni's posts on social media. As India prepares to celebrate its 75th year of Independence day, MS Dhoni finally made his presence felt on social media after almost two years.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: MS Dhoni changes his Instagram display image

India is marking the 75th year of Independence by celebrating "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" with PM Narendra Modi asking citizens to hoist the tricolour at their homes and also change DPs on social media to the tricolour under "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign. The people of the country while obliging to PM Modi's appeal are changing their DPs to "Tiranga". MS Dhoni too decided to change his Instagram DP to an Indian flag to show respect to the country. The change of DP has come after many years as this time he made an exception as this gesture is for the country. The DP also has a quote which reads: "I am blessed to be a Bhartiya". Check out his DP here.

Besides cricket, MS Dhoni holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army. After the 2019 World Cup semifinal loss, he trained with the Parachute Regiment for more than a month. In 2018, Dhoni went to receive the prestigious Padma Bhushan award at the hands of former president Ram Nath Kovid, by wearing his Territorial Army uniform.

Fans react to MS Dhoni changing Instagram DP image

MS Dhoni Dp says it all!

I am blessed to be a Bharatiya🇮🇳

And whole nation is so blessed to have you Mahi❤️ @msdhoni | #MSDhoni | #Thala pic.twitter.com/xl6dAehRcP — Anjali ♡ (@imAnjalii718) August 12, 2022

- Logged in Instagram after two years

- changed dp to tricolour

- logged out



A true patriot. Always put nation ahead of everything. Reason why most loved cricketer of India. Leftinent cornol MS Dhoni.#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/7qpmT8kA58 — Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) August 13, 2022

Others need International matches or controversy to be in Trending

But

MS Dhoni: Just Instagram ka Dp change kardo ho jayegi 😁❤️‍🔥#HarGharTiranga #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/fUnMNnleWN — Not silly (@MrYorkerr) August 13, 2022

MS Dhoni's cricketing career

MS Dhoni had a decorated career in cricket in which he etched his name in history books by becoming the only captain to win all three ICC trophies. He helped Team India win the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa back in 2007 and later guided the Men in Blue to an ODI World Cup victory in 2011 with an iconic six against Sri Lanka in the final played at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Dhoni also led India to the 2013 Champions Trophy glory beating England in the final. Going by the overall record MS Dhoni represented India in 350 ODIs, 98 T20Is and 90 Tests in which he scored over 17,000 runs. He will be next seen leading Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023.